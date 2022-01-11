Health
Sonoma County issues a ban on large-scale rallies amid a surge in Omicron
among Amazing surge in the case of COVID-19 Sonoma County health officials banned large indoor and outdoor rallies for 30 days on Monday, boosted by the rapid spread of the Omicron mutation.
Health officials have also urged Sonoma County residents to stay home except for going to work or school, or other necessary trips such as grocery stores and clinics. .. Similarly, a 30-day appeal is not a strict health obligation in the area.
Since the pandemic, the county has usually issued such public health orders in collaboration with other Bay Area counties, but this time it has acted unilaterally in the face of a surprising surge in incidents.
(Map: Find your nearest COVID-19 test in Sonoma County)
The new health order, which goes into effect on Wednesday at 12:01 am, bans large indoor and outdoor rallies of 50 or more. The move is responding to the COVID-19 surge in Sonoma The county, which could overwhelm local hospitals, said officials.
County school officials said the order would limit spectator attendance to some school activities such as athletic events and art performances, but not for regular classroom or holiday activities, officials said. Said.
Many local entertainment venues have already processed the backlog of events that have been rescheduled since last year and were racing on Monday afternoon to meet the latest restrictions.
The New health order Published with a videotape at the end of Monday Dr. Sundari Mase, a county health officer, appeals to YouTube.Mase I asked the local pandemic tired residents to continue the course.
“We may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us,” Mase said. “Because of the Omicron variant, our case rate is higher than ever and hospitalizations are starting to increase.”
Mase said in a telephone interview Monday evening that he understood people’s dissatisfaction with health orders and chose not to issue strict shelter-in-place rules like those enforced early in the 2020 pandemic. rice field.
“I hope the general public listens to us and stays at home, don’t get together, wear masks and try to get vaccinated. That’s really important.” She said the strict shelter-in-place order is “too restrictive, especially because there are some positive signs that Omicron is potentially less toxic.”
According to Mase, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is increasing due to the spread of infection in the community. Some patients are being treated for COVID-19 infections, while others are admitted to the hospital for something else on admission and test positive for the virus.
But even if Omicron causes a less serious COVID-19 illness, health officials said something needs to be done to deal with the tsunami in cases detected in Sonoma County. Mase said it’s a good idea to start by limiting the assembly.
Last week, local health officials reported that large and small rallies were responsible for more than 50% of confirmed COVID-19 cases with identified sources of infection.
Apart from limiting large meetings in general, this order should also limit the meetings of individuals at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 to 12 or less, except for family meetings. It stipulates that it must be done.
Under the new order, a rally is defined as a public or private event that brings people together in a single room or space at the same time. This includes auditoriums, gymnasiums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, wedding halls, conference halls, or other indoor or outdoor spaces.
Officials say such a rally could be either an assigned seat or an unallocated seat, either a general admission or a gate, a ticket, or an authorized event. Stated.
This order exempts places that are open to the public as part of normal business, such as workplace settings, court activities, places of worship, cafeterias, or shopping malls, stores, restaurants, museums, etc.
However, this order applies to venues for performing arts.
Cedric the Entertainer’s sold-out performance scheduled for this weekend at Graton Casino and Resort has been rescheduled in March, with 1,600-seat Luther Burbank employees informing patrons of 10 large-scale performances. Scheduled for next month I was working to cancel or reschedule the event.
It was a similar scene on Monday at another venue in the county.
“Many of us ask ourselves,’Is it right to still get together?’ Michele Kappel, the Lost Church music venue in downtown Santa Rosa, said. “We are rolling with punches. We have experienced it once. We will do it again. We want to keep the audience safe and allow the artists to play comfortably.”
Sources
2/ https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/sonoma-county-issues-ban-on-large-gatherings-amid-omicron-surge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]