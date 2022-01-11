Sonoma County issues a ban on large-scale rallies amid a surge in Omicron

among Amazing surge in the case of COVID-19 Sonoma County health officials banned large indoor and outdoor rallies for 30 days on Monday, boosted by the rapid spread of the Omicron mutation.

Health officials have also urged Sonoma County residents to stay home except for going to work or school, or other necessary trips such as grocery stores and clinics. .. Similarly, a 30-day appeal is not a strict health obligation in the area.

Since the pandemic, the county has usually issued such public health orders in collaboration with other Bay Area counties, but this time it has acted unilaterally in the face of a surprising surge in incidents.

(Map: Find your nearest COVID-19 test in Sonoma County)

The new health order, which goes into effect on Wednesday at 12:01 am, bans large indoor and outdoor rallies of 50 or more. The move is responding to the COVID-19 surge in Sonoma The county, which could overwhelm local hospitals, said officials.

County school officials said the order would limit spectator attendance to some school activities such as athletic events and art performances, but not for regular classroom or holiday activities, officials said. Said.

Many local entertainment venues have already processed the backlog of events that have been rescheduled since last year and were racing on Monday afternoon to meet the latest restrictions.

The New health order Published with a videotape at the end of Monday Dr. Sundari Mase, a county health officer, appeals to YouTube.Mase I asked the local pandemic tired residents to continue the course.

“We may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us,” Mase said. “Because of the Omicron variant, our case rate is higher than ever and hospitalizations are starting to increase.”

Mase said in a telephone interview Monday evening that he understood people’s dissatisfaction with health orders and chose not to issue strict shelter-in-place rules like those enforced early in the 2020 pandemic. rice field.

“I hope the general public listens to us and stays at home, don’t get together, wear masks and try to get vaccinated. That’s really important.” She said the strict shelter-in-place order is “too restrictive, especially because there are some positive signs that Omicron is potentially less toxic.”

According to Mase, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is increasing due to the spread of infection in the community. Some patients are being treated for COVID-19 infections, while others are admitted to the hospital for something else on admission and test positive for the virus.

But even if Omicron causes a less serious COVID-19 illness, health officials said something needs to be done to deal with the tsunami in cases detected in Sonoma County. Mase said it’s a good idea to start by limiting the assembly.

Last week, local health officials reported that large and small rallies were responsible for more than 50% of confirmed COVID-19 cases with identified sources of infection.

Apart from limiting large meetings in general, this order should also limit the meetings of individuals at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 to 12 or less, except for family meetings. It stipulates that it must be done.

Under the new order, a rally is defined as a public or private event that brings people together in a single room or space at the same time. This includes auditoriums, gymnasiums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, wedding halls, conference halls, or other indoor or outdoor spaces.

Officials say such a rally could be either an assigned seat or an unallocated seat, either a general admission or a gate, a ticket, or an authorized event. Stated.

This order exempts places that are open to the public as part of normal business, such as workplace settings, court activities, places of worship, cafeterias, or shopping malls, stores, restaurants, museums, etc.

However, this order applies to venues for performing arts.

Cedric the Entertainer’s sold-out performance scheduled for this weekend at Graton Casino and Resort has been rescheduled in March, with 1,600-seat Luther Burbank employees informing patrons of 10 large-scale performances. Scheduled for next month I was working to cancel or reschedule the event.

It was a similar scene on Monday at another venue in the county.

“Many of us ask ourselves,’Is it right to still get together?’ Michele Kappel, the Lost Church music venue in downtown Santa Rosa, said. “We are rolling with punches. We have experienced it once. We will do it again. We want to keep the audience safe and allow the artists to play comfortably.”