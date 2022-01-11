San Francisco officials tell residents not to call 911 in the midst of Omicron’s surge | California





Staff San Francisco Coronavirus cases deplete the ranks of health workers, ambulance crews, firefighters, and other important workers, requiring residents not to call 911 except in emergencies. .. The Omicron variantIt seems likely to cause breakthrough cases even among vaccinated people, has begun to lower the ranks of those most needed to fight this latest wave of infection. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on Friday that about 400 city officials, including emergency responders, either tested positive for Covid-19 or were quarantined at home for exposure. “Just call 911 or go to an emergency [department] For life-threatening medical emergencies ” San Francisco Emergency Management Agency tweeted This weekend. “Make medic available for life-threatening situations.” The new variants appear to cause less serious illnesses, especially among vaccinated people, but their highly contagious nature causes more and more essential workers to get sick. It means that it puts a serious burden on California’s health and emergency system. California has recorded nearly 6 million coronavirus cases this weekend, including more than 300,000 new cases since the pandemic began. During this surge in Omicron fuel, the daily coronavirus case rate was higher than ever, with about 145 of the 100,000 inhabitants being positive. in the meantime, Angels County – The county, which cumulatively recorded the largest number of coronavirus cases in the United States through a pandemic, recorded the highest daily total of new cases last week. On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom said he would deploy National Guard members to help manage tests on overwhelmed and understaffed test sites, with residents waiting in long lines. In the report, it was time to take the Covid test, which stated that the state would send more National Guard members this week. This deployment will allow a tense center to perform more tests each day and help fill back the absence of staff. Meanwhile, the state’s public health department is already considering which procedures individual hospitals will postpone as Covid-19 resonates with the class of doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff, and is state-wide. We are considering whether to suspend the elective surgery. This weekend, the health department has set controversial guidelines to instruct workers in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities who tested positive for Covid-19 but had no symptoms to return to work immediately. Issued. The Ministry of Health said in a statement that “because of the increase in Omicron variants, there is now a serious shortage of personnel throughout the medical continuum,” a guideline that is valid until February 1 is needed. explained. The new policy is in the midst of a record resignation and burnout of healthcare workers two years after the pandemic. Gabe Montoya, a technician in the emergency room at the Kaiser Medical Center in Downey and representing SEIU-United Healthcare Workers, said: “Hospital workers can’t do any more,” Palm Springs respiratory therapist Disera Thomas said in a statement released by the union. On Saturday, Newsom announced a new emergency funding package. This includes $ 614 million to help hospitals hire more staff, $ 200 million to improve emergency response and state public health capabilities, and $ 1.2 billion to enhance testing. It will be. The state currently enrolls a large number of positive cases, but there are signs that a smaller proportion of these cases are severe, especially among vaccinated people. Health officials say that a small number of coronavirus patients now require hospitalization, and fewer are in the ICU than last year. Still, unvaccinated coronavirus patients continue to fill hospitals that have again lost their ability to accommodate them. “All residents can also play their part in protecting health care workers and hospitals by vaccination,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles. increase. “Vaccinated people are 10 to 30 times less likely to need hospital treatment than unvaccinated people.”

