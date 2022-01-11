Hospital officials warn that the increase in the number of cases “overwhelms us”





Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Overwhelming hospitals are treating patients in corridors and chairs as new, highly contagious variants of Omicron surge, and one local hospital has set up tents in parking lots to treat COVID patients. Was there. Meanwhile, on Monday, the state has caused 6,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. Leaders of two major community health systems held a public briefing on the hospital situation on Monday. Both the University of New Mexico and the Presbyterian Medical Services Hospital in the metropolitan area operate under “Crisis Standard Treatment” to prepare for an increase in patient numbers in the coming days and weeks. Warnings occur in an astonishing number of new cases. New Mexico reported 9,284 new cases on Monday. This includes cases confirmed over the weekend and 37 new deaths, with 6,020 state-wide casualties since the start of the pandemic. The state recorded the first COVID deaths in March 2020, reaching 5,000 in late October 2021. The state set a daily record on Friday and reported more than 4,200 cases. This is 600 more than the previous peak in November 2020. Doctors from the two medical systems said they could be operating at 150% of their normal capacity and the patient was waiting in the emergency room for up to 6 hours. “We are overwhelmed by sick patients and things will get worse in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Steve McLaughlin, director of emergency medicine at UNM. “… It’s an incredibly hard-working staff, and an incredibly overloaded situation, with limited resources for each patient in need of care.” Dr. Jason Mitchell, Chief Medical Officer at Presbyterian, said one of the trends hospitals are looking at is patients being treated for problems other than COVID, which will eventually test positive for the disease. He also said that many hospital staff are fed up with COVID. According to the Ministry of Health, the state’s 7-day positive rate was 25.8%. Melanie Moses, a Presbyterian spokeswoman, said the majority of COVID patients had a primary diagnosis of COVID. However, the number of COVID hospitalizations includes patients who come to the hospital for other procedures and then test positive for COVID. There were a total of 518 patients admitted with COVID throughout the state on Monday. According to Mitchell, this trend reflects how quickly the virus is spreading to the community. Albuquerque hospitals are likely to continue to operate under critical standard treatment designations in the near future, he said. “It spread like a wildfire,” Mitchell said. He said the Presbyterian Church has opened “triage tents” in the parking lots of major hospitals to treat COVID patients. However, health officials also hope that the new, highly contagious strain of coronavirus, Omicron, is not as deadly as the previous version. Preliminary data suggest that there has been no dramatic increase in hospitalizations and deaths where Omicron variants are already proliferating, according to McLaughlin. However, because the local hospital is already full, authorities are preparing for an increase in patients as new variants spread. “Although hospitalizations per case are likely to be low, in so many cases it will overwhelm us,” Mitchell said.

