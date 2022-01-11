Decreased cognitive function is not always a sign of Alzheimer’s disease

Share on Pinterest Experts say forgetting is not always a sign of dementia.Half Point Images / Getty Images It is estimated that nearly 6 million people in the United States have Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers note that forgetting in the elderly is not always a sign of dementia.

They add that exercise and daily movements help prevent or alleviate cognitive decline.

Researchers have pointed out not to ignore the symptoms of cognitive decline. Rather, contact your healthcare professional for a series of tests. Two recent studies show potential good news if you start searching for “dementia symptoms” at a particular age when things go crazy. According to one study, cognitive impairment may be part of the normal range of aging and is not always an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease. The second study found that all of us may have access to “medicines,” or exercise, that help prevent it. Both studies bring the world closer to what experts have long overlooked: a more detailed understanding of how brain health works. “Think about everything we know about the workings of the mind.” Caitlin CasaletThe PhD, a neuropsychologist and assistant professor at the UCSF Memory and Aging Center, told Healthline. “Now we are getting such input to the brain.” Of her team study We investigated how physical activity in posterity is related to brain health. Researchers examined the brain health of more than 400 participants in the Memory and Aging project at Rush University in Chicago. This includes information from people who died and donated their brains to science. Casalet and her team found that even the oldest participants helped the brain build “protective behavior.” “Our study is the first to use human data to show that the regulation of synaptic proteins is associated with physical activity and may promote the beneficial cognitive outcomes we see. It’s a study, “she said. And while “synaptic protein regulation,” the function of communication between cells, neurons, and receptor cells, may sound complicated, it does not spur the body or brain. All kinds of exercise help it work well. “Physical activity—a ready-to-use tool—may help enhance this synaptic function,” said Casalet.

While more research is needed, Casalet said her observational studies show a clearer positive link between exercise and cognitive health. “The golden question is how much activity (is it a good choice) and what goes through well,” she said. “I don’t know exactly yet.” But there is much they know. “We know that the more movement we have, the better,” said Casalet. Researchers hope to improve the proposed activity goals, but she said a good start of about 150 minutes a week seems to be a good start. She suggests that everyone, especially older people, go out and move, such as walking a dog, biking to a friend’s house, or traveling the way they like. “If we can bottle that mechanism, it could be the main treatment for cognitive decline,” she said. There’s still more that her team wants to learn. This includes whether the impact depends on a person’s gender and race, and whether it depends on age. They hope to use devices such as Fitbit in future research to drill down into those details.

another studyPublished January 10, it turns out that some memory loss may not be a stepping stone to cognitive illness, as experts previously believed. Leading research Ece Kocagoncu, PhD, Professor James Rowe, and colleagues at the Cambridge Center for Frontotemporal Dementia and Related Disorders at the University of Cambridge, UK, investigate cognitive vulnerabilities and, if any, what they suggest in the future. I did. Cognitive decline, as described by Kocagoncu in Healthline, is a subgroup of the population defined by cognitive decline in tests in the absence of a clinical diagnosis of subjective memory impairment, mild cognitive impairment, or dementia. In other words, Kokagonk states: Instead, it works like a patient with mild cognitive impairment. “ “Some researchers claim that cognitive vulnerabilities are a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease, and that tracking these individuals over the years will eventually lead to Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. Said. According to Kokagonk, their study shows that these people represent an area of ​​normal cognitive aging, and that not all low cognitive scores mean dementia. “Just because someone didn’t get a high score on the cognitive test doesn’t mean they’re destined to get Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. “The picture is much more positive than that.” She said it may mean that some tests done to find hints for cognitive illness may not be enough. “Tests commonly used in clinics to assist in the diagnosis of dementia (mini-mental state exams, MMSE, etc.) are unlikely to provide accurate images of cognitive function when used alone.” She said.