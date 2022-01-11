Researchers use AI to search for viruses like the following SARS





An international team of scientists has an artificial intelligence (AI) that predicts which viruses can infect humans like the Covid virus, which animals can host them, and where they can appear. ) Demonstrated the power. A team led by scientists at Georgetown University is capable of carrying betacoronavirus, a large group of viruses that contain the virus responsible for the SARS-CoV (the virus that caused the outbreak of SARS between 2002 and 2004). Completed an 18-month project to identify specific bat species of sex. And SARS-CoV-2 (a virus that causes Covid-19). They published an ensemble of predictive models of potential reservoir hosts in the journal Lancet Microbe. “If you want to find these viruses, you first need to profile the host, including ecology, evolution, and even the shape of the wings,” said Colin Carlson, an assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at Varsity. Explains. Read again: Is Omicron the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic? “Artificial intelligence allows us to capture bat data and turn it into concrete predictions. Where should we look for the next SARS?” Carlson said. New research suggests that searching for closely related viruses may not be easy, and that more than 400 species of bats around the world are predicted to host betacoronavirus. The origin of SARS-CoV-2 remains unknown, but the spread of other viruses from bats is becoming more and more problematic due to factors such as agricultural expansion and climate change. In the first quarter of 2020, a team of researchers trained eight different statistical models to predict which species of animals could host betacoronavirus. Over the next year, the team tracked the discovery of 40 new bat hosts of betacoronavirus, validated initial predictions, and dynamically updated the model. Researchers have found that models that utilize data on bat ecology and evolution work very well in predicting new hosts. In contrast, state-of-the-art models of network science using high-level mathematics (although with little biological data) were about the same as or worse than randomly expected. Daniel Becker, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Oklahoma, said: “After identifying these potential hosts, the next step is to invest in surveillance to understand when and where the betacoronavirus can escape,” he added. Carlson said the team is currently working with other scientists around the world to test coronavirus bat samples based on their predictions. “If we can reduce the money, resources, and time we spend searching for these viruses, we can put all these resources into what really saves our lives. Building and spillover effects for universal vaccines that target these viruses. You can invest in surveillance of people who live near bats, “Carlson said. “It benefits both science and public health.” Watch the latest DH video here:

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/researchers-use-ai-to-search-for-next-sars-like-virus-1070167.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos