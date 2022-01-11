COVID-19 hospitalization of Oregon children is the highest ever | Local news





Portland, Oregon (KPTV)-CDC has announced that COVID-19 children’s hospitalization rates across the country are higher than at any other time in the pandemic. Dr. Carl Eriksson of OHSU said the same is true for Oregon. “Currently, more children in Oregon are hospitalized for active COVID infections than at any point in the pandemic,” Ericsson said. He said 19 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout Oregon as of January 10. Six of those pediatric patients are treated with OHSU and 10 are treated with Legacy. It’s important to remember that these numbers are constantly changing. “Not so many, but keep in mind that children are relatively rarely hospitalized. That’s the number we’re watching very carefully,” Ericsson said. He said he was looking at children who were hospitalized, especially with both COVID-19 and other symptoms that tested positive for COVID, but more to know which one is more likely. He said he needed a lot of data. “We are looking at a combination of children who have a severe COVID infection and are very ill with COVID itself. This is at the worst end of the spectrum. At the gentler end of the spectrum. May have a COVID, which either caused the exacerbation of the underlying chronic illness or is actually asymptomatic and there is no clear reason for hospitalization. ” He says. Said. As the number of cases continues to increase, Ericsson said he is concerned that many children in Oregon may need hospitalization. “We know children. Not only can they get infected with COVID-19, but they can also get sick from an inflammatory syndrome that occurs weeks after the initial infection,” Ericsson said. increase. “A surge in hospitalization with COVID-19 is common, and a few weeks later we see a second surge in this post-COVID inflammatory syndrome called MIS. This is a multi-system inflammatory syndrome.” He said the most effective tool we have is to wear a mask following the vaccine and avoid a large number of people. “We are all very worried that there are still quite a few unvaccinated children at risk of serious complications from COVID. These complications require hospitalization and ventilator. Unfortunately, it includes death, “he said. Oregon health officials reported on Monday that 18,538 newly confirmed or estimated COVID-19 cases were identified over the weekend. Due to the prevalence of highly contagious variants of Omicron, the positive test rate for the state is just over 22%. The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to 692, but hospitalizations were still about 40% below the peak during the delta-type summer surge. Health officials have diagnosed 47,272 cases of coronavirus during the last week. This is three times the previous week. Eighteen new deaths were announced on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kptv.com/news/hospitalizations-for-children-in-oregon-for-covid-19-at-all-time-high/article_305386ae-72a0-11ec-92f9-fbfa9fae11bb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos