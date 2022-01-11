Health
What you need to know about booster shots and how much they can protect you
Bangalore: The most important tool we have today to protect against serious illness and death from Covid-19 is the vaccine deployed at record speed through global cooperation.
However, with the emergence of new, immune-avoidant, rapidly spreading mutants such as Omicron, experts recommend booster shots of the vaccine (called prophylactic doses in India).
ThePrint answers common questions about booster shots, how they work, how they benefit the immune system, enhance protection, and who ingests them.
Need for vaccine booster
Vaccine boosters are additional doses of vaccine that function in the same way by eliciting an immune response from the body. This includes the production of antibodies.
Each time the vaccine is given at intervals, the level of the immune response increases. Additional boosters not only allow for a more accurate and sharpened immune response, but also allow for an increase in the amount of antibody produced by our system.
New antibodies are usually more targeted by repeated vaccinations and can neutralize the virus better and faster, thus reducing the spread of mutants more rapidly.
How do boosters improve the immune response?
Our immune response has two main components: the humoral response and the cellular response.
The humoral response deals with antibodies. With the help of helper T cells, B cells in our body are activated and begin to produce antibodies. Neutralizing antibodies then act to lyse the airborne virus before it invades the cell.
Cell-mediated immunity is associated with T cells. The same helper T cells activate cytotoxic T cells, which destroy infected cells in the body and prevent the virus from multiplying. Even if antibody levels drop after infection or vaccination, T cells can quickly initiate a reaction when the pathogen naturally encounters our body.
With each dose of vaccine or booster, the number of activated B cells increases, resulting in an increase in neutralizing antibodies. These B cells also pass through the body’s lymph nodes, fine-tune themselves, and make their strong and rapid binding to the virus more efficient. This is called affinity maturation.
Is it possible to mix booster effects?
Scientific evidence Shows So far, “heterologous” vaccines, or a mixture of them, produce a better immune response than using a third dose of the same series.
Early studies of a mixture of Covishield and Covaxin Similar results..
When should I take the booster?
When the infection disappears, the body’s immune response cools and antibody levels begin to decline. Currently, we do not know at what level of such antibody decline a person loses protection, or even if it loses protection. There is solid data showing that a single dose can prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death in the majority of cases without serious comorbidity.
Boosting or vaccination should be given when studies show that post-vaccination immunity is significantly reduced. The gap depends on the vaccine.
for example, Pfizer Vaccines are effective at intervals of 21 days. Oxford-AstraZeneca 12 weeks later J & J shot As shown in the test, giving a booster immunity, such as after 6 months, will give a better immune response.
However, the schedule of booster immunization depends on the availability of the vaccine and the stage of dissemination in the country.
(Edited by Cycut Nidaiki)
This article has been updated to correct a de facto error with a mixed Covishield and Covaxin test. I regret the error.
