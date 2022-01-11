A U.S. report records 1.3 million Covid cases per day due to the surge in hospitalizations.





The America Reported 1.34 million COVID According to NBC News, the number of cases on Monday broke the world record with daily case rates as hospitalizations surged nationwide. At least 1,343,167 new Covid infections were identified on Monday, clearing previous records of 1,044,970 cases set on January 3, according to NBC News aggregates. The daily number of cases on Monday is usually high, as many states do not report on weekends.However, that number still suggests a dramatic increase in cases in the United States as highly infectious. Omicron Variants continue to spread. Also, according to Reuters, this is the highest total daily recorded in any country in the world, with the United States totaling 61,490,917 since the Covid-19 pandemic began as of Monday, according to NBC News data. We are recording the cases. The 7-day average of US cases also reached a high on Monday, reaching an average of 740,594 cases per day, with 24 states reporting the highest 7-day average ever. download NBC News App For breaking news and politics The highest numbers ever came: Covid hospitalization in the U.S. has also skyrocketedThe average of seven days of hospitalization on Monday reached 135,574, an increase of 83.1% over the past two weeks. The surge in hospitalization is particularly pronounced in some states of the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic coast. NBC News Analysis Covid hospitalization data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. As of Monday, Washington, DC has the highest population adjustment rate in the country, followed by Ohio, New Jersey, and New York. Meanwhile, the southern states have seen the largest changes in hospitalization in the last two weeks, with a seven-day average of Louisiana hospitalizations increasing 341% from 340 to 1,501 in the last two weeks, while Florida averaged 277%. It has risen. From 2,426 to 9,169, according to NBC News tabulation. People are waiting for Covid’s examination at Capitol Hill on January 10, 2022, in Washington, where Covid’s hospitalization rates are rising. Brendan Smialowski / AFP-Getty Images As highly contagious variants of Omicron continue to spread, so do hospitals We reported that patients hospitalized for other illnesses were more likely to see positive for Covid-19 as well... Doctors told NBC News that this trend could mean that more people have asymptomatic or undiagnosed cases than current data show. inside that Covid’s weekly review published on FridayThe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases across the country continued to “rapidly increase” and the surge was “caused by a variant of Omicron.” Health agencies said the CDC’s predictions suggest that Omicron variants can now account for about 95% of Covid cases in the United States. “Currently, the entire country is experiencing high levels of community infections,” he said. “Inpatients are also on the rise.” “Early data suggest that Omicron infection may be less severe than other variants, but increased cases and hospitalizations will stress the health care system in the coming weeks. It is expected. “

