Do I need to quarantine after Omicron exposure? How about tests and masks?

If a person who tests positive for Covid-19 is found to be infected, the following questions may come to mind: Need to quarantine? What if I can’t find a good mask or test? If the test is negative, can you be sure that it is not contagious?

Due to Omicron Record-breaking case growth Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the past few weeks Guidelines What to do after exposure It’s shifting and remains frustratingly unclear.The last thing everyone wants to do when they find out that they have been exposed Dig into a bunch of misleading guidelines.

But we all need to know what to do in this situation.Even if you’re not personally worried about the effects of Omicron, it’s probably the cause Looks calm, Because you are in a low risk group Or, I think Covid-19 is inevitable at this point, so it’s important to do everything you can reasonably do. Avoid spreading it to others right now, especially the elderly, immunocompromised, or unvaccinated.The test ability is I’m very nervous now Some hospitals are already in short supply Staffing When bed.. It is really important that we do not contribute to the crisis.

Experts do not suggest that Americans must return to the March 2020-style blockade.Unlike at the beginning of the pandemic, there are vaccines and boosters Highly effective To prevent serious illness and death.But they are now advising people to think thoughtfully about risk — from both perspectives. Precautions to avoid exposure to Omicron, And in terms of what we would do if we were exposed.

So, to clarify what to do immediately after exposure, we asked three epidemiologists what they would do themselves. As you can see, there are different views here. Within this range, you can decide where you will fall depending on your own risk calculations, the people you come in contact with, and the community that extends to your area.

1) I learned that I was exposed to someone who tested positive. What should I do first?

There is widespread unanimity in this aspect. “Don’t run to take the test. Don’t panic,” said David Daudi, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

If, after spending time with someone indoors, they are found to be positive, the exposure can lead to Covid-19 infection, but not immediately afterwards. Therefore, if only a day or two after exposure, the first focus is not on testing, but on the possibility of requiring quarantine and the certainty that an appropriate mask is needed.

If you have not been vaccinated, or if you have been vaccinated twice but have not yet been boosted, you should be quarantined for 5 days and then continue to wear the mask for another 5 days.

If boosted, it does not need to be quarantined according to CDC guidelines. However, you will need to wear a mask around others for 10 days after exposure.

Of course, “wearing a mask around others” includes, if possible, other people at home, such as children and roommates. Daudi admitted it was difficult, but said his family did it when they recently had a Covid-19: they opened the windows of the house, put on the N95, and slept in another room. rice field. “Not everyone can do this, but for those who can, it’s an ideal way to stop sending,” he said.

However, the CDC guidance leads to other questions as well.

2) The CDC says that if you are vaccinated and boosted, you do not need to quarantine.Is it really Sound guidance?

When I asked epidemiologists if they agreed with the CDC in this regard, they expressed different opinions.

“I think this is a safe bet. Boosters prevent infections from Omicron very well.” Caitlin Jeterina, An infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center emailed me. In other words, if you are boosted, you are less likely to get infected with it in the first place, so you are much less likely to spread the Omicron variant.

Daudi said of the CDC guidance: If you’re in the middle of a hotspot, it makes sense to quarantine even if you’re vaccinated. However, if the transmission level is low, this is reasonable advice. ”

He added that it is important to consider several other factors when making your personal decision. Since your last vaccination. “In either case, it makes sense to quarantine, even if you are vaccinated,” he said.

Tara Smith, an epidemiologist at Kent State University, told me that I don’t think there is enough data on Omicron to know if the CDC’s advice is solid. “If you can quarantine, I still recommend it,” she said.

“We did it when we were exposed just before Christmas. We were all negative, but I didn’t want to miss the chance to spread the virus, so I took a break from work or school on vacation, so that’s me. It was easy for us, “she said. “Of course, not everyone can do that, especially because many employers no longer allow such measures. That’s why it’s important to work hard on masking.”

3) When do I need to take the test? What if I have difficulty taking the test?

The best time to get tested seems to be about 5 days after exposure (or at any time after fever).Remember the test — especially Rapid antigen test — — It’s not absolutely certain. “A negative test doesn’t mean you can go without a mask. According to Smith, you have to cover up around others in public until 10 days after exposure.” Even if it is negative, if you have exposure or symptoms, it is best to assume that you are Covid positive and act accordingly. ”

What if I don’t have access to the test?

In that case, Daudi said: If symptoms do not appear within 10 days, it is appropriate to end the quarantine at that point. “

He said that all of this balances the risks and benefits that must be assessed at the individual level, as well as the personal situation. “I’m talking about the ideal situation, for example, someone who can easily isolate and continue working at home,” he said. “But most of us don’t live in such an ideal situation. It’s important that we all understand others who may not have the same support system as us. . “

Jetelina agrees that if it is difficult to take the test, you should assume that you are positive and quarantine until you can take the test. “If you’re asymptomatic (and haven’t been tested yet) after five days, you can stop quarantining as long as you can wear a good mask for another five days,” she writes.

4) The CDC says I’m supposed to mask for 10 days after exposure. Is it really necessary?

Both Jetelina and Smith were very clear about this.

“This is very important because it can get infected after 5 days,” Jetelina said.

We are still learning about the infectious dynamics of Omicron, and many will probably stop the infection before 10 days have passed, but “wearing a mask during that period reduces the chances of the virus spreading. It helps, “Smith explained.

Daudi said wearing masks in public places is arguably not the most difficult compared to other measures that may be enacted (such as blockades). So he said it was “ideal” to wear a mask for 10 days, but emphasized the warning that “this needs to understand people who may not be able to do this.”

5) What kind of mask should I wear? What if I can’t get the N95?

The best bet is N95. The KN95 mask also works well.

These masks are currently in high demand, but can be ordered from mass retailers such as Wal-Mart and Amazon, or from retailers such as: WellBefore, Bonafide mask, DemeTECH, When N95 Mask Co., Ltd... (Some of these masks may have shipping delays, so it’s a good idea to stock them now so they’re ready, even if they’re not exposed.)

“Remember that the fit of the mask is just as important as the type of mask,” Daudi said. “Wearing the N95 without fitting it to your face defeats the purpose of wearing the N95 in the first place.”

If N95 or KN95 is not available, the next best option is a snug-fitting surgical mask (see). This CDC video How to adjust the surgical mask to improve the fit). Adding a cloth mask on top of the surgical mask will help further eliminate the gaps around the face.

If the exposure or test is positive, do not rely solely on cloth masks to prevent the virus from spreading to others.

6) If a rapid test result is negative, can you trust enough results to go see your older parents, for example?

It’s important to remember that quick testing isn’t perfect. More sensitive test Like PCR, being negative one day does not mean that it will not be positive in another day or two.

“If you have symptoms or close contact [with an infected person], I don’t trust one negative test, “Jetelina said, adding that it’s a good idea to retest after at least 24 hours.

Similarly, Smith said, “If possible, especially if the individuals you may spend time with belong to the high-risk category, even if you are exposed, around others. I will try to hide it. ”

she Several Report Recently, nasal sampling is not sensitive enough to detect Omicron infections, and samples from the throat or saliva may detect it sooner. (Note that these reports have not yet been peer-reviewed.) However, these early throat or saliva samples mean that the infected individual has already spread the virus to others. I don’t know yet.

According to Daudi, whether or not you feel comfortable visiting your parents after one quick test result is “a real call for judgment at this point.” You compare the level of your exposure, the health of your parents, the time and setting you meet each other, and how both you and your parents are worth seeing each other against the risk of getting sick. You have to consider whether to consider it.

“If your parents are relatively healthy and you aren’t closely exposed (and feel good), it’s probably reasonable to trust that negative test result,” he said. “If your parents are much frail and you live with someone who has Covid in your home, I’ll wait.”