Maine reports 20 COVID-19 deaths and confirms an additional 1,779 cases





Maine reported an additional 20 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,779 confirmed cases of the virus. This is a new case update since last week as positive tests are not reviewed and confirmed over the weekend. Daily case counts are no longer reliable snapshots As for what is happening with COVID-19, an increasing number of people have never taken a test, are using home tests that have not been reported to the state, and a large number of positive test reports submitted to the state. This is due to the backlog. According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, a small proportion of the new cases reported on Tuesday were new positive tests, most of which were submitted to the state last month. Also, because it is difficult to get tested, many people infected with COVID-19 have not been tested. As a result, daily case data is a significant underestimation of the actual prevalence of cases in Maine. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 155,155 COVID-19 cases and 1,623 deaths. Hospitalization has not been updated yet on Tuesday, Monday 403, new record height.. However, according to some public health experts, the surge in hospitalizations has led to relatively stable ICU utilization in the state, indicating that Omicron is less severe than pre-Delta strains. increase. Maine recorded 107 intensive care patients across the state on Monday, with state ICU utilization of approximately 110 in the past few weeks. On the other hand, as more people are hospitalized for COVID-19, Lack of cure.. In the Omicron variant, two of the three monoclonal antibody therapies used in Maine were ineffective and were discontinued. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine also told healthcare providers on Friday evening that the more contagious Omicron was the main strain in Maine. Estimates from state laboratory samples suggest that variants currently account for 70 to 90 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases. This week’s main health care system has only about 144 doses of the remaining monoclonal antibody drugs that are effective against Omicron and sotrovimab, but they are almost inadequate to treat those in need. “Ultimately, it will be a very good place with good supply, but unfortunately we can’t keep up with this surge,” said former CDC director in Maine and now the state’s Maine Health’s highest health. Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Head of Improvement, said. Largest hospital network. “If someone tests positive for COVID and is at high risk of hospitalization, the healthcare provider is truly binding.” In December, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the use of another treatment, an antiviral drug called Paxlovid. This also seems to be effective in fighting the case of Omicron. However, its supply is severely depleted in Maine and throughout the country. According to Mills, the state received less than 300 Pfizer medications last week and didn’t expect the next shipment for a few weeks. This story will be updated. ” Previous Arctic explosion freezes Maine in its orbit

