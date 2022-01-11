Exclusive: Nurse Reveals “Endless” Covid-19 Pandemic Pain

Nurses throughout health and social care are trapped in what feels like an “endless” cycle of coronavirus demand, and bear the brunt of reduced staff levels and existing workplace pressure. Told Nursing Times About the impact of the latest Omicron waves on them and the services they provide.

Almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, a new, highly infectious variant has triggered a symptom called the “tsunami” in the case.

“Patient safety was jeopardized by more absenteeism and more demands from the sick coming to the hospital.” Stuart Tuckwood

Over the past few weeks, the number of daily infections reported by the UK Government has exceeded 200,000 in four countries, with more than 17,200 cases infected with the virus by the end of 2021. Over 911 of these patients were on the ventilation floor.

This is much less than at the same time last year, but before the vaccine was rolled out in large numbers, the steady increase in cases, coupled with increased staff illness absenteeism and continued workplace pressure, made the situation serious. It is the cause of many concerns.

Between December 2, 2021 and January 2, 2022, the number of NHS staff absent due to Covid-19 more than tripled in the United Kingdom. According to the latest NHS England data, on January 2, more than 39,100 NHS staff were absent across acute confidence due to Covid-19’s illness or self-isolation (59% increase over the previous week). ).

This situation cites a combination of staff illness, low bed availability, and other ongoing pressures associated with both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients, leading to serious incidents. Leading some trust to declare. Meanwhile, NHS England has announced the development of a new temporary structure called the Nightingale Surge Hub. It is based on the hospital grounds and is used to increase capacity when hospitalizations can spike.

Stuart Tuckwood, a national nurse at Unison, now warns that “things are growing terribly” and “even the slightest extra pressure compromises the safe delivery of services, resulting in nursing staff fatigue and burnout. It contributes to long-term problems. ” ..

“Even at its best, our services and staff are growing significantly. As absenteeism from Omicron increases and the demand for hospitalization of the sick increases, patient safety and patient care are compromised. All challenges that affect healthcare professionals will be even more difficult, “he said. Nursing Times.

A Unison survey of more than 10,000 healthcare workers last fall found that 96% experienced burnout, 62% were overwhelmed, and 51% covered the extra shift due to staff shortages. .. Tuckwood said these problems could have been exacerbated in the last few months in the wake of Omicron.

He recently told a newly enrolled nurse who arrived at night shift that he needed to supplement his absent colleague with up to 20 patients. This is “totally unacceptable” for any nurse, he said. Not to mention the new staff, though.

Overall, nurses across the UK are “trying to deal with it every day,” he said. “This is a terrible position given the next shift and how to overcome it,” he added, adding that the “huge sacrifice” that the pandemic has made to the mental health of nurses over the last two years. Was flagged. Year.

He warned that the nurse was “despairing” what was potentially ahead. “Looking at the tsunami incident, we can imagine that nurses and medical staff are very worried about what that means for medical services in the coming months,” he said. rice field.

Since the pandemic struck the UK in 2020, the mental health and well-being of nurses has been a continuing concern. Nursing Times ” Covid-19: Are you okay? Lobbying for additional help.

There was also concern about the number of nurses who would like to quit their profession because of their pandemic experience. According to a survey by the Royal College of Nursing, more than half of nursing staff are considering or planning to retire.

Nicky Credoland, President of the British Association of Critical Care Nurses, said happiness is an “increasing” issue and an example of a ward where one registered nurse or a newly qualified nurse is in charge of the ward for staff. I have repeatedly stated that I have heard of it. Insufficient.

In the latest wave of Covid-19, she said she felt the nurse’s well-being was “almost as low as possible.” “We are still listening to a lot of nurses [who] Just enough for them to leave [or] They’re gone, “she said.

Nursing Times We spoke to Gill Burnell, a lady who runs the Covid-19 ward, formerly a specialist in respiratory services, at Ealing Hospital in London. Between December 17th and January 5th, the number of Covid-19 inpatients doubled to 58.

This is far less than the hundreds of hospitalizations seen at the peak of winter in early 2021, and thanks to increased knowledge of vaccines and viruses, nurses are more prepared and confident about how to manage their patients. Had

The team did not see the same level of patient vision as the previous wave, but Ms. Bernel acknowledged that as the number of patients increased, so did the number of acute patients.

Overall, she said, “I’m losing the optimism that this is about to end,” which nurses felt last year. They continued to worry about the future as national infection rates continued to rise. They are worried about their workload and “never rest.” “The moment one bed is empty, the patient will come,” Ms. Burnell said.

Covid-19 “has become a big part of our working life,” she said, “almost like another discipline.” In addition, the nurses were “tired” and “disappointed” by the inability of the ward to return to their original specialty, even though they felt ready. “Every time we were almost there, the numbers just increased,” Burnell said.

When asked about the biggest challenge at the moment, she said it was about “maintaining morale” and “maintaining my workforce.” Burnell emphasized her role not only to ensure staff testing and infection control standards, but also to “work with staff to share concerns and try to mitigate as much as possible.” ..

Nursing staff in the social care department Nursing Times Kirsty Curtin, a care home manager and background nurse in Erskine, Renfrewshire, who faces the pressures and challenges, explained that the pandemic is seemingly “endless.” .. She states: “Now there are a lot of nurses who are really tired and it seems like there is no end to it.

“You overcome only one hurdle and then reach another,” she added in connection with the Omicron variant and the subsequent absence of staff illness in her care home. “We had gone through a stage where we felt very okay about everything, and Omicron struck us, and we decided to spend most of our time procuring staff. I’m back. “

Even before Omicron, staffing was difficult, Curtin said. The latest data from the UK sector show the situation in the UK. It suggests that the number of nurses enrolled in adult social care has declined by about 17,000 (33%) since 2012.

She warned that the latest wave of Covid-19 “worsened” staff shortages due to absenteeism from illness. She added that it is now becoming a “standard” for staff to take on extra time and more duties, and that agency staff are currently hard to come by.

During Christmas, Curtin’s care facility had a full-time registered nurse staying at Covid-19 for almost two weeks. That is, another nurse gave up the vacation on his behalf. Ms. Curtin said she is checking her phone forever to monitor staffing levels during the holidays.

“I was always looking at my cell phone, but I was very worried about what was going on … and that’s like my life right now,” she said. “Even my son, he’s only eight years old, and he’ll tell me,’Mom, hang up.’ But I can’t help it. It’s like paranoia. “

There is also a growing pressure across primary care services, especially following the expanded Covid-19 booster vaccination program, warned Heather Randall, an education and primary care expert at the Royal College of Nursing.

These services also experienced “very high” illness absenteeism, which had a “significant impact” on their ability to perform nursing services, she said. Towards the end of last year, clinic nurses were asked to support the Covid-19 vaccination site in addition to normal working hours, some were “really tired” and others were “really tired” of their workload. I was overwhelmed, “she said.

Randall, who has a background in nursing practice, was worried about the mental health of the staff. “I hear many of them say they don’t know how to get to work the next day,” she said. Nursing Times.

In terms of pandemic pressure, I had the feeling that I had been here for some time, but I flagged it as “I feel sick because of the high level of illness this time.” “It feels like an endless cycle,” she added, adding that the current situation felt “really dangerous.”

To support the well-being of nurses, Ms. Randall said it was important for nurses to be able to talk about their experiences and test their feelings.

“We need to give the nurse permission to say,’It’s not okay,'” she said. “That doesn’t mean they’re asking you to fix something because everyone knows they’re in the same situation, but that you feel overwhelmed. Just admit, you can verify the way they feel. “

A 30-year-old nurse, Jane Lambert is the clinical leader of the Northamptonshire Vaccination Center. She has been very enthusiastic about helping launch the Covid-19 Booster Jab Program in recent weeks with her fellow nurses, other medical professionals and center volunteers. happiness.

The most common term used to describe how they feel among the nurses on her team was “nervousness,” Ms. Lambert said. This was due to an increase in anti-bakers she said seemed to have “strengthened” the campaign in the last few weeks.

Last month, several protesters targeted the NHS Test and Trace Center in Milton Keynes. This center was not far from Ms. Lambert’s Vaccination Center. Since then, her team has practiced a “drill” on what to do if protesters target them.

“There are a lot of emotions at that moment, from fatigue to a little fear,” Ms. Lambert said of her vaccination team. “It’s morale and they’re still having fun, but I’m a little nervous, especially because it’s so close to home for us,” she added.

After the protest event, the team was practicing ways to block the center and keep people safe in case they encountered similar problems. The team also took out one vaccine at a time instead of several at a time in case protesters entered the building and targeted supplies. It was about “the level of vaccine safety, but more importantly the staff of the team,” Lambert emphasized.