5 Reasons to “Don’t Overcome” by Deliberately Capturing Omicron
“Why don’t you get Omicron and get over it? It’s calm, isn’t it? And can it boost immunity?”
A well-vaccinated, backed-up, well-educated friend asked sincerely and reflected the opinions heard on many social platforms.
Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said the idea of deliberately trying to catch Omicron, with an indignation sigh, was “outbreak.”
“It’s being caught like a wildfire,” agreed Dr. Robert Murphy, Managing Director of the Haby Global Health Institute at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.
“And it’s widespread, coming from all types of people who are vaccinated, boosted, and anti-vacsers,” he added with a warning. “If you try to get infected with this, you’ll be hooked. It’s like playing with dynamite.”
Here are five reasons why you shouldn’t deliberately catch Omicron in case your thoughts come to your mind.
1. Not a “terrible cold”
According to Murphy, even mild cases of the Omicron variant often report severe fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, and severe congestion, and people are debilitated for several days.
“People are talking about Omicron like it’s a terrible cold. It’s not a terrible cold,” Murphy said. “It’s a life-threatening illness.”
But even people without underlying health can be seriously ill, Murphy said. “I currently have a vaccinated and boosted patient. I’m over 65 and have no potential risk factors. I’m in the hospital and my grades are poor.”
Indeed, in contrast to the Delta type, catching the Omicron type of Covid-19 “is less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to go to the ICU (intensive care unit), and less likely to be admitted. Because you’re on a ventilator, you’re less likely to die. This applies to all age groups, “Offit said.
“But that doesn’t mean it can’t be a serious illness,” Ofitt added. “It’s not that serious, but the chances of dying aren’t 0%. You don’t want to get infected.”
2. You can get a long Covid
“We’re still trying to understand the long Covid,” Offit said. “We don’t understand that, so it’s not as fast as I want to get infected from a natural virus.
“Natural viruses are always called wild-type viruses, and for good reason, they are out of control,” Offit said. “Don’t risk catching an infection caused by a natural virus.”
3. You are spreading the disease to children
That is, dangerous behaviors that can be exposed to Omicron, such as not wearing a mask, not following social distance guidelines, and gathering with the crowd, can expose others who may carry the virus to their children. there is.
Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics show an increasing trend in infectious diseases in children, well beyond the “peak of past pandemic waves.”
“This number is 78% higher than the 325,000 additional cases reported in the week ending December 30, which is almost three times the number of cases two weeks ago,” AAP said. increase.
“The best way to protect children is to vaccinate them because they are qualified, and their own vaccinated brothers and parents,” Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the CDC, said at a press conference on Friday. I think it’s surrounded by. “
4. You emphasize the healthcare system
By deliberately catching a variant of SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the new coronavirus, Murphy said, “it will continue the pandemic and stress the healthcare system.”
In addition, according to HHS data, ICUs nationwide are more than 80% filled and almost 30% of beds are used to treat Covid-19 patients. Elective surgery has been reduced, and healthcare professionals are worried that the national health system may not be able to do the job.
“Healthcare systems are designed not only to care for the people of Covid, but also to children with appendicitis and those who have had a heart attack and were involved in a car accident,” said the Dean of Brown University. Dr. Ashish Jha said. Public health told CNN on Sunday.
“And with the vast majority of the unvaccinated population, the large number of unboosted high-risk people, it will all be much more difficult,” he added.
5. Don’t ruin Mother Nature
Was it a good idea to get sick on purpose? Someone at an age will remember that their parents hosted a “pox party” to expose their young children to infected children. Adult chickenpox cases are more severe, so the idea was to get your child to catch it early in order to “get over it.”
“Oh, that was a bad idea,” Ofitt said. He talked about an educational film about a vaccine he made many years ago, and the cameraman revealed that he had a sister who took her child to a pox party. Tragically, the child died of an infectious disease.
“Don’t ruin Mother Nature,” he said. “She has been trying to kill us since we crawled out of the sea to land.”
