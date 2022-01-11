Breastfeeding may reduce a mother’s risk of CV







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Lifetime breast-fed females are more likely to develop CVD, CHD, stroke, or die from CV-related causes, compared to non-breast-fed females, according to meta-analysis data. Has become low. “In previous studies, Relationship between breastfeeding and risk of cardiovascular disease Among mothers; however, the findings were inconsistent with respect to the strength of the association, specifically the relationship between different durations of breastfeeding and the risk of cardiovascular disease. ” Peter Willite, MD, MPhil,doctorate, A professor of clinical epidemiology at Innsbruck Medical University in Austria said in a press release. “Therefore, it was important to systematically review the available literature and mathematically combine all the evidence on this topic.” The data was obtained from Tschiderer L et al. J Am Heart Assoc, 2022; doi: 10.1161 /JAHA.121.022746.

Willeit et al. Analyzed data from eight prospective studies, including 1,192,700 multiparous women, published by April 2021. The average age at baseline was 51 years. The average age at first birth was 25 years. The average number of births was 2.3. Within the cohort, 82% reported that they had breastfed, with a life expectancy of 15.6 months for breastfeeding. The findings were published in a special “Pregnancy Spotlight” issue. Journal of the American Heart Association. At a median follow-up of 10.3 years, 54,226 women developed CVD, 26,913 women developed CHD, 30,843 experienced stroke, and 10,766 women died from CV. did. In a random effects meta-analysis, the pooled multivariable HRs comparing breast-fed and non-breast-fed women were as follows: Me2 = 79.4%); 0.86 for CHD (95% CI, 0.78-0.95; Me2 = 79.7%); 0.88 for stroke (95% CI, 0.79-0.99;) Me2 = 79.6%); 0.83 for CV death (95% CI, 0.76-0.92; Me2 = 47.7%). “There was a gradual reduction in risk as a result of all CVDs with breastfeeding lifetimes from 0 to 12 months, but there was uncertainty about the form of association for longer periods,” the study said. They are writing. There was no difference in relevance by mean age at study initiation, median follow-up, mean parity, adjustment level, study quality, or geographic region. Researchers noted that the quality of the evidence using GRADE ranges from very low to moderate, largely due to the high heterogeneity between studies. “For women, Breastfeeding for baby health And again, their own personal health, “Willite said in the release. “In addition, these findings from quality studies conducted around the world encourage breastfeeding, including a suitable work environment for breastfeeding, and breastfeeding education and programs for prenatal and prenatal families. And highlights the need for support. “ reference:

