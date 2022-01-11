Can I get COVID multiple times?

Since the pandemic began in 2020, more than 48 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19. Over time, as immunity begins to weaken, many Americans are wondering if they can receive COVID-19 more than once. This is also known as COVID reinfection.

To answer these questions, we will explain the difference between innate immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. Explain why you should be vaccinated even if you have been infected with COVID before and have shed light on reinfection or breakthrough cases.

How does the virus infect cells?

So far, COVID-19 has taught Americans how deadly viruses can be. Focusing on the end result of a serious illness, hospitalization, death, etc. is easy, but many steps are required to cause an infection.

Viruses such as coronavirus are composed of a genetic code (either DNA or RNA) protected by a protein coating. The virus cannot replicate on its own. In other words, they need a host to cause an infection. The host is usually an animal or human, where the virus finds cells and injects genetic material. The virus then makes copies of these cells and damages the body.

When the virus replicates, the immune system begins to react. Your body contains lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell that protects against bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi. These lymphocytes appear primarily in the form of B cells and T cells. First, T cells destroy the virus-infected body’s own cells. The B cells then take over and produce antibodies that attack the virus.

Once the infection is over, the antibody remains to fight future infections. The duration of these antibodies has been studied by researchers since the inception of COVID-19.

COVID reinfection rate

Reinfection occurs when you become infected, recover from the virus, and become infected at a later date.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are cases of COVID-19 reinfection, but they remain rare. Just this summer, less than 1% of all COVID-19 cases were re-infected, according to a study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. In a review of more than 9,000 Americans, the reinfection rate was 0.7%, with an average reinfection time three and a half months after the first positive test.

However, the accuracy of these numbers is somewhat unclear. As a starting point, many COVID-19 cases are mild and people may never know they have been infected again, so it can be difficult to track reinfection rates. In addition, some re-infected cases can be confused with the trace amount of virus remaining in the body, causing subsequent testing. For example, the coronavirus can shed the virus for several months. This does not mean that a new infection has occurred, but that the original infection has not yet left the body.

In reality, there is no immunity, or the vaccine is 100% effective, so some people will definitely get COVID-19 for the second time. As Americans experience more and more COVID fatigue, weakened immunity and loosening of safety measures such as wearing masks and social distance can increase reinfection rates.

So far, that’s the case with Oklahoma. The State Health Department no longer keeps up-to-date weekly updates on reinfection rates and breakthrough cases, but September figures show breakthrough cases (100,000 per 100,000 cases). It was shown to be twice as much as 557.4) per case. In just two months, the reinfection rate doubled from 512.8 in August to 1,093.8 in September.

What is the breakthrough case of COVID?

You may have recently heard or seen the term COVID’s groundbreaking incident. This new term is used to describe reinfection in vaccinated people. Yes, the vaccine prevents most people from getting infected, but the chances of getting it are always small, so the name is groundbreaking.

According to last year’s data, it is unlikely that you will experience a breakthrough case after vaccination. A study of 4 million fully vaccinated people determined that a breakthrough infection was likely to occur in 1 in 5,000 people. Other studies are close to one-hundredth, or one percent.

Inevitably, these numbers will vary by state or region where COVID cases are more prominent than in other regions. In New York, where COVID became a hotbed of cases in 2020, more than 175,000 breakthrough cases have been identified, accounting for 1.4% of fully vaccinated people over the age of 12. Similarly, in Virginia, the infection rate from January 2021 to November 2021 was 1.15 percent in fully vaccinated people.

The purpose of the vaccine is not necessarily to completely prevent COVID infection. Instead, it is to reduce the severity of the infection and limit hospitalization and death. In the case of breakthrough infections, fully vaccinated people tend to experience less severe and shorter duration symptoms.

It is important to remember that people with breakthrough cases are still contagious, if not so serious. You are asymptomatic, can carry the virus unnoticed, and can infect unvaccinated people. This is why washing hands and wearing a mask in public are still two important steps to reduce COVID-19 infection.

COVID immunity after infection

Immunity is, from a general point of view, a condition in which your body remembers pathogens and foreign invaders (in this case coronavirus) that are better prepared in case of reinfection.

According to a study by the National Institutes of Health in late 2020, antibodies were initially thought to last about 3-4 months. Others believed that this number was in the range of 90-180 days.

Anyway, the term immunity is subjective as it can vary from person to person. Some may have months of immunity, while others may have more than a year of immunity. New variants of the coronavirus can also play a role. The virus can mutate and become resistant to certain aspects of the vaccine, reducing immunity length and efficacy.

Immunity from several other coronaviruses, such as those that caused Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), has been shown until last year. Immunity from COVID-19 is less clear, primarily due to the studies collected — researchers tend to study people with moderate to severe COVID symptoms. However, this information does not apply to the majority of Americans, as it remains mild or asymptomatic in most cases.

Experts continue to analyze the lifespan of COVID immunity, but a study conducted by the Graduate School of Public Health found that COVID-19 immunity was short and the risk of reinfection after 17 months was 50%. .. This study was an estimate using previous analysis from related viruses such as SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and some other coronaviruses that cause the common cold.

Additional studies found that previous COVID infections reduced the risk of reinfection by 80% for 6 months. However, this figure was only 47% for adults over the age of 65.

If I get COVID, do I need to get the COVID vaccine?

Yes, immunity only lasts very long. It is better to protect yourself and others by vaccination. This is due to the fact that vaccine-induced immunity is believed to be higher than innate immunity.

Innate immunity vs vaccine

Innate immunity has become a popular topic these days, but the truth is that this type of immunity depends on the type of person and pathogen. For example, a person infected with measles is less likely to be infected again with measles because the immune system is sustained by a strong antibody response.

As more and more studies are done, it is believed that the innate immunity from COVID-19 weakens and is not as strong as the immunity from vaccines. Over time, the genetic material of the coronavirus is more likely to overcome the host’s immunity and lead to reinfection.

There are also data showing the relationship between unvaccinated and increased reinfection rates. The CDC published a study last summer that found that unvaccinated people were 2.34 times more likely to be re-infected. In other words, vaccination reduces the risk of re-infection with COVID-19.

Additional studies found that unvaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID were 5.49 times more likely to be hospitalized for reinfection than those who were previously vaccinated against COVID who had never been infected. rice field.

If anything, previous COVID infections, when combined with the full vaccine dose, Allows longer lasting antibody levelsAccording to a large study conducted by Johns Hopkins. In a study of more than 1,900 people, antibody levels increased over time after two vaccinations. It is 14% in 1 month, 19% in 3 months, and 56% in 6 months. This is even more reason Why you shouldn’t skip the second COVID vaccine..

The COVID-19 vaccine contains messenger RNA (mRNA) that triggers a reaction in the target immune system. When infused, mRNA teaches the immune system how to make antibodies that protect against COVID.

For more information on COVID-19, COVID-19 Resource Page.. Details of COVID-19 vaccine herealso Make an appointment for vaccination Visit the Oklahoma Health Department website.