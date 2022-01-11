Hundreds of people are pressing Maine lawmakers to ban the COVID-19 vaccine obligation

The bill, which bans Maine from imposing COVID-19 vaccination obligations for five years, begs lawmakers to support the measure, even though there is no evidence that their fears have any merit. Attracted many worried residents.

InvoiceThe U.S. Center for Disease Control and other experts say the U.S. Center for Disease Control and other experts have no reason to believe it, but the potential from vaccines, pushed by a large number of Republicans in Congress. There is a risk of saying that a delay in delegation is needed to allow more time for the study of infertility issues.

Hodgdon Republican Tracy Quint, a member of the state legislature who sponsors the bill, told colleagues that it would protect “all mainners’ important rights to informed consent” for vaccines of unknown long-term efficacy. She called it an opportunity to “change course” on a controversial issue.

Many of the more than 280 typical figures who testified remotely or in writing at a three-hour or longer hearing were Green Matt Landry. Or dead. I can see it happening to the people I know, and it boils my blood. “

There is no evidence that the vaccine is “sick, injured, or dead” for people, but for fully vaccinated people, there is evidence that Shot significantly reduces the lethal nature of COVID-19. We have a lot. In all states and countries, hospitalization and mortality rates are significantly higher among unvaccinated individuals.

No one is forced to get the vaccine. Some people have jobs that require the COVID-19 vaccine, but that job is not required.

Brian Pond’s registered nurse, Stacy McLaken, wants to see more safety trials to see if there are long-term implications, so instead of being vaccinated, Lewiston’s Central Main Medical Center He told lawmakers that he had lost his position in.

“The decision to accept the vaccine or lose the job was a decision I never imagined I would have to do, especially during a pandemic, especially as an RN,” she said.

That meant a loss of her full-time income, and perhaps her family was forced to leave the state immediately.

Alaina Church, a registered nurse at Fairfield, said she began to lose sleep on this issue.

“This vaccine and duty is my first thought when I opened my eyes in the morning and my last thought at night. It made a huge sacrifice-my family and the words I can explain. Beyond, financially, mentally, and physically, “the church told legislators. She urged them to approve a five-year delay due to the mandatory vaccine.

Not everyone supported the delay.

Augusta’s Rachel Dier urged lawmakers to vote against the bill, leaving the option to impose vaccine requirements similar to those already in place for a variety of once-common illnesses.

“The deception and disinformation about vaccination has caused enormous damage to public health,” said Dier, who undermined confidence in public health and contributed to fear.

She said discussions on this measure should be based on reason, not fear.

Green’s Anthony Hostak said he could be “excited by the innovative technology used in these vaccines” and at the same time questioned whether approval was too early.

He may be required to send his children to school “due to the improper and unconstitutional law of Congress that excludes religious exemptions” if the mandated vaccine is not blocked. Expressed concern.

In March 2020, Maine voters approved the removal of the religious exemption for essential vaccines by a ratio of 3: 1. At this point, students do not need to be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine.

Shostak said that mandating the COVID-19 vaccine was not well tested in his view, had “suspicious efficacy”, and COVID showed “minimal risk to the majority of the population”. Absolutely not conscientious. ” COVID-19 killed more than 840,000 Americans and millions more in other countries.

According to the testimony of the Main Medical Association, “misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, the hyperpolitical environment surrounding the science behind the vaccine, and guidance from national and local public health experts is rampant. Nevertheless, vaccines are safe, effective and life-saving. “

For Northe Saunders, Executive Director of the Safe Communities Coalition, a nonprofit organization in Portland, the bill is “based on fear and misinformation” and lacks “logical or scientific grounds.”

He said the measure “goes into a vaccine repellent theory and undermines our collective progress to protect children, families and communities from this deadly disease.”

“We urged legislators to suspend their COVID vaccination obligations until science became clearer about side effects, efficacy, etc. As a freedom-loving American, I was informed. I believe in making based decisions, “he said, despite more than two years of coping with the disease.” Science is still ambiguous and hidden from public reviews. “

The science contained in the vaccine has been repeatedly reviewed by the Federal Food and Drug Administration, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and numerous scientific organizations.

Hillary Schneider, director of the Maine State Government for the Cancer Behavior Network of the American Cancer Society, said the proposed ban was “part of a law that could put the health of cancer patients at greater risk.” ..

“Cancer treatments, from chemotherapy to immunotherapy to bone marrow transplants, often weaken the patient’s immune system and make them particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases like COVID-19,” Schneider said. .. “Fortunately, the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine means that many cancer patients can be protected from the virus and their usual treatment can be safely resumed.”

Brunswick’s Michael Blakemore has asked lawmakers to approve a five-year ban to find out how the COVID-19 vaccine “may affect our health or the health of our fetuses in the future. I urged. There is no way to study this other than waiting for the results. “

“I didn’t want to participate in this experiment, so I left Lewiston’s 20-year career at United Ambulance,” said Blakemore, a licensed emergency medical worker.

Demanding vaccinations from health care workers “unnecessarily reduces the already crippled medical staff in Maine,” he said.

Blakemore said he saw a nurse in the Central Maine Medical Center’s emergency department crying “because of the overwhelming number of people.” Overall. “

But Caitlin Guilmet of Portland, who works for the Vaccine family in Maine, said more and more vaccinations are the way to ease the health care system.

She said the bill “aims to undermine both scientific consensus and common sense” and “is rooted in false information.”

Caratunk’s Liz Caruso, a candidate for Republican Party in District 2, called the concept of mandate “abominable, communist-simulating citizens’ ploy.”this is

It’s not a way to reward hard-working workers. We are certainly in a labor crisis in and of itself, it is difficult to find traditional American hard-working ethics, and missions will cause further losses to the reduced workforce. “

It is unlikely that the bill will win the support of the Health and Welfare Committee of the State Legislature, or the House of Representatives or Senate controlled by the Democratic Party. Republicans in Maine and throughout the country oppose mandatory vaccination.

Students in Main State now need immunity to diphtheria, scab, meningococcal meningitis, mumps, whooping cough, polio, tetanus, rubella, and chickenpox.

Healthcare workers in the state are required to be vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis, flu and COVID-19.

Senator Ned Claxton of the Auburn Democratic Party, who chairs the committee, said the panel will hold a work session on Thursday, January 20th.

