Omicrons are unlikely to be severe, but they can stress the medical system, says top biologists.

Anurag Agarwal, who turned from a doctor to a researcher, is one of India’s leading biologists leading the CSIR Institute for Genome Integrated Biology in Delhi. He is a key member of INSA COG and leads the WHO Advisory Group, which recommends variants of concern. Agarwal talks to DHKarian Ray on the Omicron variant and the third wave of Covid-19 in India. excerpt:

Did the third wave start in India?

Yes, genetic sequencing shows clear community infections in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metropolitan areas. Omicron is rising in the larger metro. Then it rises in smaller places and rural areas.

What is the size of the peak?

The size of the peak depends on the amount you are testing. In the South African wave, the UK looks much smaller than the UK wave because it is so different from South Africa in terms of testing. The size itself doesn’t make much sense, but in total, the current wave should be higher than the previous one. However, we are not currently testing asymptomatic patients, so the numbers cannot be compared immediately.

What do you think of the new testing strategy?

There is no point in testing asymptomatic because the transmission of this virus cannot actually be stopped. Therefore, we decided not to test low-risk asymptomatic people.

What percentage of infected people need hospitalization? Is it possible that the medical system will be overwhelmed?

Severe illness seems to be 60-80 percent less likely to be Omicron. Many people are previously infected, vaccinated, or both, further reducing the risk of serious illness. However, infectious diseases are increasing very rapidly and can stress the medical system. Another potential problem is that healthcare workers can become infected and the number of people available during critical times can be reduced. So, yes, healthcare systems can be overwhelmed by the waves of Omicron, and measures need to be taken to reduce infections and serious illnesses.

Can existing vaccines provide protection against Omicron?

Yes, they do. Two doses provide adequate protection against serious illness caused by Omicron. Based on UK data, a third dose appears to increase further, but at present such prophylactic use is limited to high-exposure occupations such as the elderly and medical care. When local data becomes available, the best strategy becomes clearer.

Which type of vaccine is most likely to be a successful booster dose?

The best vaccine to use as a booster is not completely known in India, but based on available evidence, protein subunit vaccines such as Novovax / Covovax and Corbevax are excellent choices when ready. It seems like. Given that nearly 90% of eligible people are vaccinated against the Covishield, other possibilities of availability and supply are needed before making a decision. In my opinion, the protein subunit vaccine Covovax is the best third dose, according to the data available.

Is it possible that Omicron variants will evolve further, picking up some of the attributes of Delta and appearing as more dangerous variants?

It can certainly evolve further. Other variants may come as well. Recombination is rare with this virus, but of course it is not impossible.

Do you think it will be blocked again?

No one wants a blockade. Everyone must do what they can to avoid the blockade – proper use of N95 / FFP masks should be a top priority.

