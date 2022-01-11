Health
Over-sitting can mean worse results for cancer survivors-consumer health news
Tuesday, January 11, 2022 (HealthDay News)-Defeating cancer is a great achievement, but how survivors live their lives afterwards also affects their longevity. New studies show that people who sit too much and are not physically active are much more likely to die prematurely from cancer or other causes than those who are active.
Data above Cancer survivor Those who participated in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2007 to 2014 showed that inactive survivors who reported sitting for more than 8 hours a day were at greatest risk of dying.
“Cancer survivors I didn’t meet Physical activity guidelines for Americans [150 minutes per week of moderate-to-vigorous intensity leisure-time physical activity] Sitting for more than eight hours a day increased the risk of death from all causes of cancer and non-cancer by more than five-fold, “said senior researcher Lin Yang, a research scientist in the Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention Research Division. is. At Cancer Care Alberta in Calgary, Canada.
Yang said the findings cannot prove that inactivity causes premature death of cancer survivors, only that they are relevant.
“The causal relationship between them needs to be investigated in the future. Sit-down behavior, Post-cancer physical activity and survival, and the biological mechanisms that manipulate these relationships, “she added.
This link was particularly annoying, as researchers found that one-third of cancer survivors were not exercising and sat for more than six hours a day. According to Yang, the recommended 150 hours of exercise per week was only about one-third.
“Interventions to target behavioral changes are timely and important, given the reality of a rapidly growing population of cancer survivors,” she said. “The challenge is how to personalize these interventions, given the diverse profiles of cancer survivors. Our study is to sit less and move more to cancer survivors. It has clinical and policy implications of collectively creating programs that provide the ability, motivation, and opportunity to initiate positive change. “
For this study, Yang’s team collected data on more than 1,500 cancer survivors. Nearly 300 patients died during a follow-up period of up to 9 years.
The report was published online on January 6th JAMA Oncology..
According to Alpa Patel, Senior Vice President of Population Sciences at the American Cancer Society, “This report continues to emphasize the important message of physical activity, especially trying to limit the amount of time you tend to sit in your leisure time.”
Technology has dramatically changed people’s lifestyles, and now more people are more sedentary and less active.
“Not only is there less exercise, but in reality there are more displacements of what we call activities of daily living or light intensity activities,” she said. “It means,’I’m sitting more because I’m not standing up to wash dishes or doing other chores around my house.’
According to Patel, people should strive for moderate intensity activities of 150 to 300 minutes a week. “But what we’re learning now is that even if you achieve that, there are still harmful effects of sitting too much,” she added.
Cancer survivors often do not receive the message that they should be physically active, Patel said. Part of the reason may be that patients are unmotivated or unwell, but also because they are not encouraged to work.
“In the clinical care community, many clinicians are still telling patients to save energy for rest, but what we need to tell them is that it is safe to be physically active. There are many health benefits to being physically active, “Patel said. “These results confirm that it’s better to do something than to do nothing.”
Sources: Lin Yang, PhD, Research Scientists, Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention Research Division, Cancer Care Alberta, Alberta Health Services, Calgary, Canada. Alpa Patel, PhD, American Cancer Society, Population Science, Senior Vice President. JAMA Oncology,January. 6, 2022, online
