Studies say colds can be protected from COVID-19





January 11, 2022-People building high levels of immune cells from coronavirus cold According to, there may be some protection against COVID-19 Small study Published on Monday Nature Communications.. Previous studies have shown T cells made from other T cells coronavirus It can recognize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In a new study, researchers at Imperial College London found that the presence of these T cells during COVID-19 exposure could reduce their chances of infection. Findings may provide a second generation universal blueprint vaccination To prevent infection by COVID-19 mutants, including Omicrons and those that occur later. “Exposed to SARS-The CoV-2 virus does not always cause infection, and we are keen to understand why, “said Dr. Rhia Kundu, Principal Research Author of Imperial’s National Heart and Lung Institute. In the statement.. Researchers have found that people with colds and high levels of T cells are less likely to be infected with COVID-19. “This is an important discovery, but it’s just one form of protection. It’s important to emphasize that you shouldn’t rely on it alone,” Kundu said. “Instead, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to get a complete vaccination, including booster immunization.” For the study, Kundu and colleagues analyzed blood A sample of 52 people who lived with people whose COVID-19 was confirmed in September 2020. Among the 26 people who were not infected with COVID-19, the pre-existing T cells of the common cold coronavirus were “significantly higher levels”. With 26 infected people. The T cells studied in this study are considered “cross-reactive” and can recognize the SARS-CoV-2 protein. They provide protection by targeting proteins within the SARS-CoV-2 virus, rather than surface spike proteins that allow the virus to invade cells. Researchers write that current COVID-19 vaccines target peplomers, which are more likely to mutate than internal proteins. For example, the Omicron variant has numerous mutations in the peplomer and may be able to avoid the vaccine.

The data is the next step of COVID-19 vaccination Researchers said the development could focus on internal proteins and provide lasting protection because the T-cell response lasts longer than the antibody response, which declines within months of vaccination. “Therefore, new vaccines containing these conserved internal proteins induce a broadly protective T cell response that should protect against current and future SARS-CoV-2 mutants,” the research unit said in a statement. Said in. However, the authors said more research was needed, and said the study was limited due to the small sample size and lack of ethnic diversity.

