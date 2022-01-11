Hospitalization is approaching record levels as Omicron spreads





Top US health agencies say the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is growing rapidly across the country as highly contagious variants of Omicron continue to prevail. by Ministry of Health and Social WelfareAs of late Tuesday morning, approximately 146,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide. About 24,000 of the hospitalized people are currently in the hospital ICU. These levels are approaching previous pandemic records.by Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAs of last Friday, the average number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 for 7 days was about 110,000. The average pandemic peak for seven days of hospitalization came in January 2021 when 124,000 people were hospitalized. CDC also says that The death toll is increasing now Similarly. The average number of deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday for seven days was 1,500, up from about 1,100 a week ago. However, deaths are still well below the pandemic peak of 3,300 daily. According to the CDC, as Omicron spreads across the country, the United States is currently averaging 330,000 cases per day, which is the height of a pandemic. Although this variant avoids vaccination at a higher rate than previous strains, health officials say that those who have been vaccinated and received booster shots are far more likely to suffer from severe cases of COVID-19. Say low. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House medical adviser, showed that the data show that the vaccine provides. “Substantial” protection What is likely to be caused by the strain against Omicron Less serious infections In vaccinated people when compared to past variants.

