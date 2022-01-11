COVID-19 hospitalization top 100 in London, Ontario on Tuesday





Hospitalization by COVID-19 exceeded 100 on Tuesday in London, Ontario. This is because the infection rate continues to be high in this area. The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) reports that 107 patients are being treated for the virus and 21 are receiving critical care. Of those patients, LHSC said on Tuesday: 71 patients have been specially treated for the virus.

Thirty-six patients tested positive for COVID-19 when they were hospitalized for other treatments. The number of patients in the intensive care unit was unchanged from the previous day. According to LHSC, up to 5 patients are admitted to a children’s hospital and up to 5 are admitted to a pediatric emergency. Since Monday, an additional 34 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, and 468 infected staff have been absent from work and quarantined. There are two ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks within the hospital network, including the University Hospital Clinical Neurosciences Unit and the Victoria Hospital Adult Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit. Middlesex-Slightly reduced COVID-19 cases reported daily in London The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 260 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The actual number of new infections in this area can be much higher. PCR and rapid antigen testing are prioritized for those who are at highest risk of severe illness, who work or live in high-risk environments. The 7-day moving average of daily reported cases dropped to 391. The health unit reported 482 recovery on Tuesday, with 4,280 known active cases in the area. Southwestern Public Health reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, killing three more. 1,382 proceedings are underway in the region, including 406 in Woodstock and 389 in St. Thomas. There are 23 people in the Elgin-Oxford hospital, eight of whom are receiving critical care. Huron Perth Public Health posted 78 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are 1,081 active cases in this area. Meanwhile, Ontario recorded the highest number of days in the ICU. Currently, there are 3,220 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the state, of which 477 are receiving critical care. Of the hospitalized patients, 54% were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 46% were hospitalized for other reasons, but the health test was positive, the Ministry of Health said. There were 21 additional people who died of the virus on Monday in Ontario.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/covid-19-hospitalizations-top-100-in-london-ont-on-tuesday-1.6311048 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

