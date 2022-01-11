Massachusetts New Digital COVID Vaccine Passport Costs $ 400,000





Massachusetts spends about $ 400,000 on the state’s new digital COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Vaccine passport released by the Baker administration on Monday. The cost includes “development and testing of tools by vendors,” Baker officials told MassLive on Tuesday. However, currently “MyVax Records” platform Massachusetts residents are free to use and the state price tag could go up, officials said. This technology is not part of the government’s vaccination obligations. Charlie BakerHowever, it is intended to be consistent with digital vaccine records already in place or under development in other states across the country. Similar to a physical copy of the vaccination card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this electronic state record discloses when a person was vaccinated and which shots they received. There is also an attached QR code that certifies the status of an individual’s vaccination, which is available through the SMART Health Card platform. Baker said at a press conference at the Massachusetts State Capitol on Tuesday morning that the Vaccine Passport website had “hundreds of thousands of hits” on Monday night. At the beginning of Monday, Baker told reporters that the vaccine passport was “Works pretty well.. This is a reliable, efficient and customer-friendly tool for Massachusetts residents who don’t have a physical CDC card while traveling, Baker said. Residents must enter basic information such as name, phone number, and date of birth on the state’s website before obtaining vaccination records in Massachusetts’ immune information system. However, if vaccinated elsewhere, such as across the borders of Connecticut and New Hampshire, residents will need to contact their healthcare provider to update their vaccination information, Baker said on Monday. Stated. Baker said on Tuesday that personal information must be entered accurately on the state’s website. Otherwise, it can be difficult to get a digital passport. For example, if it reflects how you identified yourself when you received your first COVID shot, you should enter your full name instead of your nickname. Baker said he needed to troubleshoot a passport glitch on Monday night and instructed one person to enter his cell phone number and the digital passport worked. “There are 211 numbers that I didn’t have to wait for yesterday,” Baker said. “People who have trouble understanding how to access the data can use this data.” On Tuesday, MassLive readers reported a problem with their passport. One of the most common problems reported is that booster shots are given in Massachusetts and do not show booster information in the passport even if they were given more than a month ago. Relevant content:

