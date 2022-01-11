Republicans liken Omicron to a vaccine while ending Maine’s mission





Governor Augusta-Janet Mills, Maine, sponsored a long-term bill to revoke the COVID-19 vaccine obligations for health care workers, likened the super-contagious Omicron strain to vaccination at a hearing on Tuesday. The bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Tracy Quint, was implemented by the government, banning health workers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for at least five years after the vaccine was first approved by federal regulators. Cancel the policy. ..Last year’s Janet Mills was Mostly successful Not only vaccination of workers Leading a small share Depart from the field. The hearing said that the political battle to enter the 2022 election could continue as former Governor Paul LePage, perhaps an opponent of Mills, promised to cancel his mission if he regained Brain House. I previewed it. Dozens of people testified at a remote hearing on Tuesday, and more than 200 submitted written testimony. The bill, sponsored by the Republican Party, faces a difficult path to a Democratic-led parliament. Some supporters of the bill have recently allowed concerns about medical staff shortages and workers who are positive for the virus but have no symptoms to treat patients in the event of an extreme staff shortage. Proposed the order of. I used it last week.. However, some testimony repeats false information about the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, including the unfounded link between vaccination and reproductive health, or underestimates the risk of the disease itself. I did. Quint, a longtime nurse, argued that the Omicron variant could act as a “natural vaccine” and infect enough people to generate herd immunity, with unvaccinated people. He noted the rapid spread of the variant to both vaccinated people. Early studies suggest that new strains are less severe on average, but unvaccinated people are still at much higher risk of hospitalization. US hospitalization set a new record on Tuesday.Main had Set a new state record There were 403 hospitalizations on Monday. State quote Currently, Omicron variants account for at least 70 percent of new cases. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend vaccines to pregnant women, as well as women who wish to become pregnant, because of the potential harm of being infected with the virus during pregnancy. Several the study There is no link between vaccine and infertility, and there is no increased risk of miscarriage after vaccination. Bill’s opponents pointed to clinical trials and ongoing monitoring to show the safety and efficacy of vaccines, arguing that lack of vaccination by health care workers could hinder the treatment of vulnerable patients. .. The bill’s premise is “virtually incorrect,” said Lisa Harvey McPherson, a lobbyist at Northern Light Health who opposed the bill. She said the vaccine has undergone extensive clinical trials and her system has been administered over 360,000 doses without extensive reports of major side effects. In contrast, she said that approximately 80% of ICU patients with COVID-19 across Northern Light Health were not vaccinated. Peter Bridgeman, a former Yarmouth doctor who is taking drugs that suppress the immune system, said he was vaccinated with low antibody levels after starting cancer treatment last fall. Regardless, he said he was infected with COVID-19. “People with cancer that may be immunosuppressed need to be surrounded by vaccinated people,” he said. More articles from BDN

