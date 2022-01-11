Nearly 30,000 new infections are MN records – Twin Cities





Minnesota’s latest coronavirus outbreak data show that the state has entered a new territory when it comes to the severity of the latest surge — caused by highly contagious Omicron variants. The 29,487 new coronavirus infections reported on Tuesday came from multiple days last weekend and may be somewhat affected by the ongoing backlog of test results. Nevertheless, it is the most case reported by the Minnesota Health Department at one time. The state’s delayed test positive rate and new cases per capita, including a week’s lag time to allow data correction, both reached pandemic highs. Currently, the positive test rate is 19.1%, and the weekly average of new infectious diseases is 134.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. Both may be underestimated because not everyone is tested and some use home tests that are not aggregated by the state health department. The new cases reported on Tuesday are the result of more than 140,000 tests, and the state is currently averaging more than 70,000 test results daily. New pandemic data is reported only on business days, so Tuesday results are usually from multiple days on the weekend. An additional 38 deaths were reported on Tuesday, reaching 10,838 deaths. The reported deaths were in their late 30s to late 80s, with 25 living in private homes, two caregivers and one homeless. The average daily mortality rate in Minnesota is reported to be about 3 dozen deaths per day. Hospitalizations have increased again after a slight decrease last week. 1,528 patients in need of treatment, including 263 in the intensive care unit. The last time there were more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients in a Minnesota hospital was in mid-December. Hospital capacity is very limited in most parts of the state, and hospital leaders said last week that the facility was “literally full.” There are an estimated 44,100 people with active infections recovering at home. Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 95% of people who test positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered and no longer need to be quarantined. About 22,000 people have been infected multiple times. Health officials say vaccines are still the best way to avoid severe infections and slow the spread of the coronavirus. The immunity provided by the first vaccination weakens after 6 months, but boosters, especially the two mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna, have been shown to protect against Omicron. Nonetheless, breakthrough cases continue to grow, accounting for about a quarter of all infectious diseases since vaccination began. However, health officials say vaccines should help otherwise healthy people avoid hospitalization and other serious consequences. More than 8.9 vaccines were given, including 1.8 million boosters. Approximately 72.6% of eligible Minnesota over the age of 5 have received at least one vaccination, and 68% have completed a series of vaccinations.

