British Columbia Health Authority Provides up-to-date information on COVID-19 as hospitalizations increase

As the number of COVIDs increased, dozens more were admitted to British Columbia hospitals last weekend. The story continues below the ad As of Monday, 431 BC were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 82 from Friday. Of those, 95 were in the intensive care unit, but only two jumps. Global News has learned that about 60% of ICU patients are unvaccinated. Trend story Do not treat Omicron COVID-19 mutants like influenza, WHO warns

Legislative director Keith Balldley said people seem to be leaving the hospital sooner after being hospitalized for COVID. Authorities reported that as of Monday, seven more people had died from viral complications and 2,446 BC since the start of the pandemic.















Boosters, side effects, “superimmunity”, etc. are featured in Global BCCOVID-19 Town Hall The story continues below the ad Henry and Dix attended the Global News City Hall on Monday night to answer public questions about the state’s response to the pandemic, along with answers to vaccine obligations, booster shots, and the negative effects of vaccines. So far, there have been no vaccine-related deaths in British Columbia, according to Henry. She said that a very small number of residents (“single digits”) died within a month of being fired, but investigations confirmed that their deaths were not related to immunization. rice field. This post will be updated following a press conference at 1:30 pm. Editor’s Note: This is a fixed story. Earlier versions incorrectly reported under the heading that BC had a record hospitalization. See link »

