Global dementia expected to triple by 2050 unless the country addresses risk factors

According to the results of a new study, the number of individuals over the age of 40 around the world with dementia will nearly triple by 2050 due to aging and population growth, estimated to be 57 million in 2019. It is estimated to be 153 million people.

World Disease Burden Study published in Lancet Public Health, Is the first to provide forecasts for 204 countries.

Researchers investigated four different risk factors for dementia and highlighted the impact of these factors on future trends. Risk factors are hyperglycemia, low levels of education, and obesity.

One of the findings suggests that improved global access to education is projected to reduce the prevalence of dementia worldwide by 6.2 million by 2050. An additional 6.8 million cases of dementia.

“Our study provides improved predictions of dementia at the global and national levels and is based on the best available data, Emma Nichols, PhD, for policy makers and public health professionals. It provides new insights to understand the impetus for these increases. The Institute of Health Index Assessment (IHME) at the University of Washington said in a statement: “These estimates are funded and supported by governments. It can be used to make it available to individuals, caregivers, and medical systems around the world. “

Researchers say that the number of people with dementia is expected to increase by 357% in 2050 from about 660,000 in 2019 to over 3 million, the highest prevalence in sub-Saharan Africa. Is expected to increase. ), Ethiopia (443%), and South Sudan (396%) show the largest increase.

In addition, in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Middle East, the number of cases is projected to increase by 367% from about 3 million to about 14 million, with the largest increase being in Qatar (1926%) and the United Arab Emirates (1926%). 1795). %), and Bahrain (1084%).

In Western Europe, the number of cases of dementia is expected to increase by 74% from about 8 million in 2019 to about 14 million in 2050. A relatively small increase is expected in Greece (45%), Italy (56%) and Finland. (58%), Sweden (62%), and Germany (65%). The number of cases in the UK is expected to increase by 75% from just over 907,000 in 2019 to about 1.6 million in 2050.