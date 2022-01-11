Health
Global dementia expected to triple by 2050 unless the country addresses risk factors
The analysis examines the effects of expected trends in exposure to hyperglycemia, low education levels, obesity, and smoking.
According to the results of a new study, the number of individuals over the age of 40 around the world with dementia will nearly triple by 2050 due to aging and population growth, estimated to be 57 million in 2019. It is estimated to be 153 million people.
World Disease Burden Study published in Lancet Public Health, Is the first to provide forecasts for 204 countries.
Researchers investigated four different risk factors for dementia and highlighted the impact of these factors on future trends. Risk factors are hyperglycemia, low levels of education, and obesity.
One of the findings suggests that improved global access to education is projected to reduce the prevalence of dementia worldwide by 6.2 million by 2050. An additional 6.8 million cases of dementia.
“Our study provides improved predictions of dementia at the global and national levels and is based on the best available data, Emma Nichols, PhD, for policy makers and public health professionals. It provides new insights to understand the impetus for these increases. The Institute of Health Index Assessment (IHME) at the University of Washington said in a statement: “These estimates are funded and supported by governments. It can be used to make it available to individuals, caregivers, and medical systems around the world. “
Researchers say that the number of people with dementia is expected to increase by 357% in 2050 from about 660,000 in 2019 to over 3 million, the highest prevalence in sub-Saharan Africa. Is expected to increase. ), Ethiopia (443%), and South Sudan (396%) show the largest increase.
In addition, in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Middle East, the number of cases is projected to increase by 367% from about 3 million to about 14 million, with the largest increase being in Qatar (1926%) and the United Arab Emirates (1926%). 1795). %), and Bahrain (1084%).
In Western Europe, the number of cases of dementia is expected to increase by 74% from about 8 million in 2019 to about 14 million in 2050. A relatively small increase is expected in Greece (45%), Italy (56%) and Finland. (58%), Sweden (62%), and Germany (65%). The number of cases in the UK is expected to increase by 75% from just over 907,000 in 2019 to about 1.6 million in 2050.
In contrast, the smallest increase in the number of cases of dementia is predicted in the high-income Asia-Pacific region, with cases increasing by 53% from 4.8 million in 2019 to 7 million in 2050. It is expected to reach 7.4 million by 2050. , Especially in Japan, a slight increase (27%). The region is expected to have a lower risk of dementia by age group, suggesting that preventative measures such as education and improved healthy lifestyles are having an impact.
Globally, women with dementia outnumber men with dementia by 100 to 69 in 2019, and this pattern is expected to continue into the 2050, according to the analysis.
Researchers have limited their analysis due to the lack of high-quality data in the serval regions of the world, such as Central America, Eastern Europe, and sub-Saharan Africa, and studies using various methodologies and definitions of dementia. I admitted that I was there.
They also acknowledged that they were unable to consider all 12 risk factors from the 2020 Lancet Commission report. This is because the risk factors in the study are limited and contain only risk factors with strong relevant evidence.
reference
Lancet Public Health: Unless countries address risk factors, the number of cases of dementia worldwide will be tripled by 2050. Eurek Alert. news release. January 6, 2022. Accessed on January 10, 2022. https: //www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/939299
Sources
2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/study-global-dementia-seen-tripling-by-2050-unless-countries-address-risk-factors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com