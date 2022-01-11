Cases of Omicron COVID are usually less severe than Delta

Share on Pinterest The Omicron variant dramatically increased the number of cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19, but reduced the number of serious illnesses.Mark Light Myr / Media News Group / Orange County Register, Getty Images

Omicron variants are causing COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in cases in the United States.

However, researchers note that Omicron-related cases are usually less severe than those associated with the delta variant.

According to experts, one reason is that variants of Omicron tend to stay in the upper respiratory tract and do not move to the lungs.

Most people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or have existing symptoms such as type 2 diabetes.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to cause less severe illness than previous versions of the virus.

The reason may be how the latest form of the new coronavirus behaves in the body.

new study Found that Americans who develop COVID-19 for the first time from the currently predominant Omicron mutant are less likely to develop a serious illness than those who become ill with the Delta mutant.

Supervised by scientists at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio, the study reduced the risk of hospitalization by 56%, hospitalization in the intensive care unit by 66%, and the need for ventilators by 84%. It has been reported. People who got sick with the Ohio variant compared to those who got sick with the Delta variant.

“The percentage of people who are hospitalized or need to be hospitalized is steadily declining. [emergency room], ” Dr. Pamela B. DavisA co-author of the study and a professor of medicine at Case Western, told Healthline.

According to Davis, the reduction in disease severity due to the Omicron mutant was seen across age groups. This includes not only unvaccinated infants, but also older vaccinated individuals who are commonly seen at risk for more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Schulti K. GohilThe Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at the University of California, Irvine, said there may be a brief explanation for less serious cases.

“Omicron variants are seven times more efficient in upper respiratory tract replication than previous variants of coronavirus,” Gohil told Healthline.

However, Omicron variants tend to stay in the upper respiratory tract rather than replicating in the lungs.

“It makes it very contagious, but not so serious,” Gohill said.