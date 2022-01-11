Health
Cases of Omicron COVID are usually less severe than Delta
- Omicron variants are causing COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in cases in the United States.
- However, researchers note that Omicron-related cases are usually less severe than those associated with the delta variant.
- According to experts, one reason is that variants of Omicron tend to stay in the upper respiratory tract and do not move to the lungs.
- Most people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or have existing symptoms such as type 2 diabetes.
The rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to cause less severe illness than previous versions of the virus.
The reason may be how the latest form of the new coronavirus behaves in the body.
new study Found that Americans who develop COVID-19 for the first time from the currently predominant Omicron mutant are less likely to develop a serious illness than those who become ill with the Delta mutant.
Supervised by scientists at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio, the study reduced the risk of hospitalization by 56%, hospitalization in the intensive care unit by 66%, and the need for ventilators by 84%. It has been reported. People who got sick with the Ohio variant compared to those who got sick with the Delta variant.
“The percentage of people who are hospitalized or need to be hospitalized is steadily declining. [emergency room], ” Dr. Pamela B. DavisA co-author of the study and a professor of medicine at Case Western, told Healthline.
According to Davis, the reduction in disease severity due to the Omicron mutant was seen across age groups. This includes not only unvaccinated infants, but also older vaccinated individuals who are commonly seen at risk for more severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Schulti K. GohilThe Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at the University of California, Irvine, said there may be a brief explanation for less serious cases.
“Omicron variants are seven times more efficient in upper respiratory tract replication than previous variants of coronavirus,” Gohil told Healthline.
However, Omicron variants tend to stay in the upper respiratory tract rather than replicating in the lungs.
“It makes it very contagious, but not so serious,” Gohill said.
Researchers analyzed data from more than 500,000 people who developed COVID-19 between September and December 2021. Among them are 14,000 confirmed infected with the Omicron mutant in late December.
A follow-up analysis conducted in January reaffirmed the conclusion that more than 90% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States are due to the Omicron mutation. Sakae Xu, PhD, Case Western Researcher.
“The general tendency for Omicron variants is that the risk of hospitalization is less serious,” Xu told Healthline.
She said that even among people with comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes and organ transplants, the Omicron mutant is “still milder than the delta mutant infection.”
The findings in the United States are consistent with those from international researchers who have studied the development of Omicron variants in other countries such as the United Kingdom and South Africa.
Hospitalization with COVID-19 reached a record high in the United States. 120,000 people At the hospital as of January 11th.
But that reflects the vast number of people who have signed up for the Omicron variant, Gohill said.
She said the anecdotal evidence collected in the patient care setting was generally consistent with the study results. Individuals hospitalized due to Omicron variants may not have been vaccinated or COVID-19 may have worsened their underlying health.
“The most severely ill people are not vaccinated,” Gohil said.
She said that inpatients with existing conditions such as diabetes and heart disease include individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 infection.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/why-omicron-covid-19-cases-are-usually-less-severe-than-delta-cases
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]