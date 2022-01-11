NB COVID-19 Summary: 14 New Brunswick treated in the intensive care unit

Health officials in New Brunswick have reported another COVID-19-related death involving people over the age of 90 in the Moncton area (Zone 1).

According to the state COVID-19 Online Dashboard, There were 173 deaths from the virus.

According to public health, as of Tuesday, 88 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick, a new high in New Brunswick.

Of those in hospital:

14 people are in the intensive care unit

67 years old and over 60 years old

11 people are using a ventilator

76% are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or 6 months after the second vaccination.

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized

Thirty-five of the 88 hospitalized were hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19 and were tested positive when hospitalized.

24% have a COVID-19 booster effect.

Updates from the health network

The CEO of the New Brunswick Health Authority said he is taking a state approach to address the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Edmundston Regional Hospital and St. John Regional Hospital have closed units and reassigned staff to provide emergency and emergency services. If necessary, the CEO said he would relocate staff from a nearby hospital or another hospital in the state.

As of Tuesday, Dr. France Desrosiers, President and CEO of Vitalité Health Network, said there were 42 patients in the Vitalité Health Network who were hospitalized for COVID-19, four of whom were receiving intensive care. ..

The Vitalité Health Network also has 142 healthcare workers who are currently absent from work due to a positive COVID-19 test or a close relationship.

“We have continuously tested and improved our pandemic program, primarily based on our experience since the start of the pandemic in the Campbellton and Edmundston regions,” said Desrosiers.

According to Desrosiers, current vaccination doses provide protection and continue to reduce hospitalizations by up to 88 percent.

Dr. John Donan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Health Network, says New Brunswick is at the beginning of a storm surge regarding COVID-19 infection and hospitalization.

“I’m sneaking up now, but in the next few weeks, it’ll hit us like anyone’s business,” Dornan said.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases, Dornan says that the number of individuals in need of care in the hospital is expected to increase.

“Under normal circumstances, we may be able to deal with it to some extent,” he said.

According to Dornan, Horizon, Vitalite, and the off-mural / ambulance New Brunswick are working to ensure that New Brunswick’s life-saving services are available when needed.

“New Brunswick guarantees that we can act swiftly to protect limited medical resources and provide the care we need, as needed,” Dornan said.

On a normal day, according to Dornan, the Horizon Health Network has 250 employees who are absent from work due to vacation, sickness, or long-term disability.

“Today, we couldn’t stand up because 164 people had COVID or COVID associations or connections,” said Dornan. “We can’t work in that reduced staffing environment.”

Outbreaks have been declared in six units at St. John’s Regional Hospital, resulting in many medical staff absent from work. Other parts of the Horizon Health Network in Fredericton, Miramichi and Moncton are also facing a crisis.

“Every day, Horizon evaluates our whereabouts in terms of staff and services that can be safely provided, and prepares to make difficult decisions as needed. As a result, Horizon is dedicated to life-saving medical care only. We could focus on it, “says Dornan.

According to public health, there are currently 377 health care workers in quarantine who test positive for COVID-19.

Booster dose schedule

Since Monday, public health says 17,000 reservations have been reserved for the COVID-19 booster dose.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible for an additional dose in New Brunswick as long as 5 months have passed since the second dose.

842 new case

Public health reported 842 new positive rapid (point of care) test results on Tuesday.

“These totals are based on information received by the Ministry of Health from the public and are not intended to accurately represent the total number of cases in the state,” he read a statement from the state.

COVID-19 People with symptoms Online registration For PCR or rapid testing based on the state government’s testing strategy. Those who received a positive rapid test result, Send results online Through the self-reported web portal.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s Chief Health Doctor, said: “It should be remembered that this data is self-reported and only shows the actual number of positive cases.”