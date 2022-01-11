WHO states that Omicron is life-threatening for the underlying disease of unvaccinated elderly people





The patient was taken from an ambulance on January 6, 2022, in front of an emergency room at the Cotugno Infectious Hospital, which was overwhelmed by a variant of Covid-19 Omicron in Campania, Italy. Salvatore Laporta | KONTROLAB | LightRocket | Getty Images The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that variants of Covid omicron could cause life-threatening illnesses in unvaccinated elderly people and people with underlying illnesses. Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said unvaccinated people face a higher risk that Omicron infections make them sick and in some cases kill them. .. “Omicrons are still a major threat to their lives and their health,” Ryan said on Tuesday during a livestreamed Q & A on WHO’s social media channel. Meanwhile, Ryan said vaccinated people generally experience mild illness when they develop a breakthrough infection. “People should really look at this in terms of really seriously considering getting out there and getting vaccinated,” Ryan said. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO COVID-19 According to Technical Lead, older people and people with underlying illnesses are at higher risk of death from Omicron than other groups. “We know that as we get older, the mortality rate goes up with Omicron,” Van Kerhof said. “There are also data from several countries showing that people with at least one underlying illness are at increased risk of hospitalization and death, even if they have Omicron compared to Delta.” Van Kerkhove said the proportion of people dying from Covid during the Omicron wave was low and the overall risk of severe illness and hospitalization was low compared to Delta. However, she warned that low severity does not mean that Omicron causes mild illness. “It’s not just a mild illness,” Van Kerhof said. “This is really important because people are still hospitalized for Omicron.” Van Kerkhove warned that people should not be fatalistic and commit themselves to infectious diseases, and that the long-term health implications of catching Omicron remain unclear. She said people should be vaccinated, wear proper masks, avoid congestion and work from home if possible. Ryan said that the health consequences of a viral infection often depend on a person’s baseline level of health, such as whether the immune system is strong. For example, people with diabetes are not equipped to fight the virus. “On average, Omicron variants can be asserted to cause less serious illnesses in any human, but on average,” Ryan said. “Hundreds of thousands of people around the world are in the hospital while we talk to the Omicron variant, and it’s a very serious illness for them.” Van Kerkhove said that Omicron has been detected in all countries where good gene sequences exist and is likely to be present in all countries. She said Omicron has overtaken Delta and has become dominant around the world. WHO reported 15 million new infections and 43,000 deaths worldwide during the week ending January 3.

