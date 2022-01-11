Hemp compounds prevent coronavirus from invading human cells, according to OSU research

Corvallis, Oregon (KTVZ) – A hemp compound identified by a study at Oregon State University using the chemical screening technology invented at OSU has the ability to prevent the virus responsible for COVID-19 from invading human cells. is showing.

The findings, led by Richard van Breemen, a researcher at the Linus Pauling Institute, Global Hemp Innovation Center, Oregon State University, were published today in the Journal of Natural Products.

Scientifically known as Cannabis Sativa, hemp is a source of fiber, food and animal feed, with multiple hemp extracts and compounds added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and foods. Mr. Remen said.

Van Breemen and collaborators, including scientists at Oregon Health & Science University, have taken key steps in the process by which a pair of cannabinoid acids binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and the virus uses it to infect people. I found it to block.

The compounds are cannavigerophosphate (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), and peplomer is the same drug target used in COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy. Drug discovery targets are important molecules in the process of disease. That is, its destruction can hinder the progression of infection and disease.

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and many hemp extracts,” said Van Bremen. “These are not regulatory substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, but have an excellent safety profile for humans. And our study is that hemp compounds are the first in the UK. It has been shown to be equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including variant B.1.1.7 detected and variant B.1.351 first detected in South Africa.

These two variants are also known as alpha and beta variants, respectively.

SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by coronary protrusions on the outer surface and is the four major structural proteins of spikes, envelopes, membranes and nucleocapsids, as well as 16 nonstructural proteins and several “accessory” proteins. It features an RNA strand that encodes van Breemen. Said.

“Every part of the cycle of infection and replication is a potential target for antiviral intervention, and the connection of the peplomer’s receptor-binding domain to the human cell surface receptor ACE2 is an important step in that cycle,” he said. Told. “This means that cell entry inhibitors such as acid from hemp can also be used to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and shorten infection by preventing viral particles from infecting human cells. Because they bind to spike proteins, these proteins cannot bind to the ACE2 enzyme, which is abundant in the outer membrane of endothelial cells in the lungs and other organs. “

He states that the use of compounds that block the interaction of the virus with the receptor helps patients with other viral infections such as HIV-1 and hepatitis.

Five scientists, Van Breemen, Ruth Muchiro of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Linus Pauling Institute, and OHSU, have identified two cannabinoid acids by a mass spectrometry-based screening technique invented in van Breemen’s laboratory. Van Breemen’s team screened a variety of plants used as dietary supplements, including red clover, wild yam, hops, and three licorice.

Previous paper Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry Explained adjusting a new method, affinity selective mass spectrometry, to find drugs that target the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer.

In a later study, lab tests showed that cannavigerophosphate and cannavidiol acid prevented coronavirus spike protein infection of human epithelial cells and prevented SARS-CoV-2 from invading cells.

“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of being safely used by humans,” Van Bremen said. “They have the potential to prevent and treat infections with SARS-CoV-2. CBDA and CBGA are produced by hemp plants as precursors to CBD and CBG that are familiar to many consumers. , They are not included in hemp products, unlike acids. “

Van Breemen has used affinity selective mass spectrometry (AS-MS for short) to target drug targets such as SARS-CoV-2 peaplomers to possible ligands (potentially bound) such as plant extracts. Explains that it needs to be incubated with the mixture. , In this case hemp extract.

The ligand-receptor complex is then filtered from the unbound molecule using one of several methods.

“We identified several cannabinoid ligands and ranked them by their affinity for peplomers,” says van Breemen. “The two cannabinoids with the highest affinity for peplomers are CBDA and CGBA, which have been shown to block infection.

“One of the main concerns of a pandemic is the epidemic of variants, many of which, and B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 are one of the most widespread and worrisome,” he adds. I did. “These variants are well known to evade antibodies to the early strain of SARS-CoV-2, which is because current vaccination strategies rely on early strain of peplomer as an antigen. Given that, there is a clear concern. Our data show that CBDA and CBGA are effective against the two variants we examined, and trends are existing and future. I hope it will extend to variants. “

Van Breemen may still develop resistance mutations in the widespread use of cannabinoids, but the combination of vaccination and CBDA / CBGA treatment should be a much more difficult environment for SARS-CoV-2. Said that.

“Our previous study reported the discovery of another compound from licorice that also binds to peplomer,” he said. “But we have not yet tested the activity of the compound Lycocalcorn A against live viruses. We need new funding for that.”

OHSU’s Timothy Bates, Jules Weinstein, Hans Leier, Scottland Farley, and Fikadu Tafesse also contributed to cannabinoid research.