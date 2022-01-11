Cases of childhood diabetes in Wisconsin increase as new studies of “alarms” discover an association with COVID-19





Milwaukee (CBS 58)-Local doctors say the new study suggesting a link between COVID-19 and diabetes in children is “warning.” A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) surveyed more than 500,000 children with COVID-19 and compared them to children who had never had COVID-19. This study found that patients with COVID-19 were at increased risk of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Dr. Elizabeth Mann, Director of the UW Health Kids Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes Program, said: This is equivalent to the trend Mann sees. “Here in Wisconsin, the incidence is also rising, and even in the last 1-2 years, the incidence of diabetes in children has risen significantly,” Mann said. She said it stressed the system and it could be difficult to find a hospital bed for children. For parents who were hesitant to vaccinate their children, doctors hope that this new discovery may convince them. “Parents want to do everything they can for their children, but make sure they make factual decisions rather than false information,” said the American Academy of Pediatrics Wisconsin. Branch. Lanta points out that the country is a year of mass vaccination programs and health officials have not seen significant long-term effects from COVID-19 shots. However, it has a lasting effect on diabetes, affecting heart health, kidneys, and vision. “Vaccination is the best approach to protecting ourselves, but diabetes is a lifelong complication,” says Lanta. Mann said the study did not answer a big question. Why is the risk of diabetes increased after being infected with COVID-19? However, she said that Type 1 and Type 2 are very different illnesses and are likely to occur for different reasons. “There’s a lot we don’t know about COVID and how it affects diabetes,” Mann said. “COVID may have a direct effect on the pancreas. The immune system may be affected. Also, the environment currently changing with COVID affects children who are susceptible to diabetes. You may be giving or causing it.-May happen a little earlier. “ She said the common signs of diabetes are thirst, frequent urination, tiredness, weight loss, nausea and vomiting in children. If your child has these symptoms, you should see a doctor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs58.com/news/wisconsin-pediatric-diabetes-cases-increase-as-alarming-new-study-finds-link-with-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos