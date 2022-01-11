Diabetes and Yeast Infections: Causes and Treatments

vagina Yeast infection It is a general condition that results from the overgrowth of yeast (a type of fungus) in the body. It causes symptoms such as thick vaginal discharge, itching and inflammation.

Yeast usually lives in the body without causing problems, but yeast can grow and cause infections. Immune system is weakened Or when there is a change in the vaginal environment. Yeast eats sugar, so Diabetes People with elevated blood sugar levels may be more susceptible to vaginal yeast infections.

This article describes vaginal yeast infections in diabetics and provides treatment and prevention tips.

Half Point Images / Getty Images



Signs and Symptoms of Yeast Infection

The Signs of vaginal yeast infection If you had it before, it’s pretty recognizable. For many, the signs are:

Itching of the vagina

Redness or pain around the vagina

Clumsy or thick white secretions

Pain during sexual intercourse

Pain and burning sensation when urinating

Prevalence of yeast infections. Vaginal yeast infections are common. In fact, up to 72% of people with a vagina develop at least one in their lifetime.

Causes and risk factors

There is Several factors It disrupts the balance between bacteria and yeast in the vagina and increases the risk of developing yeast infections.

One factor is that you have type 2 (and type 1) diabetes, especially if your condition is uncontrolled. Yeast eats sugar, so if your blood sugar is high, it can multiply and multiply.

Other factors that may contribute to vaginal yeast infections are:

wrap up Yeast breeds and can grow in warm and moist environments. Certain factors, such as diabetes and weakened immunity, may make this more likely because of high blood sugar levels and a reduced ability to fight infections in the body.

Diabetes and yeast infections

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the body’s abilities. Process glucose (sugar), Leads to dangerously high blood sugar levels. Researchers have found a link between these high blood sugar levels due to diabetes and vaginal yeast infections.

Who has Type 2 diabetes Perhaps because of the high sugar content in the system and the imbalance between vaginal bacteria and yeast, you may be more susceptible to vaginal yeast infections.

Hyperglycemia

When blood sugar levels rise, the body begins to remove excess sugar through fluids, including vaginal discharge. Because yeast derives its energy from sugar, this vaginal environment facilitates yeast growth, growth, and transformation into yeast infections.

High blood sugar also interferes Immune system function (Body defense system) Helps fight yeast infections. This means that uncontrolled diabetes can make it more difficult to prevent and eliminate vaginal yeast infections.

Diabetes treatment

identification Diabetes treatment It can also contribute to the environment in which vaginal yeast infections can easily multiply.

A class of diabetes drugs known as Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor It is used to help lower blood sugar levels. These drugs work by encouraging the body to remove excess sugar through the urine. This means that sugar can pass through the urinary tract more often and promote the growth of vaginal yeast infections.

Examples of SGLT-2 inhibitors are:

Falxiga (dapagliflozin)

Inbokana (Canagliflozin)

Jardins (empagliflozin)

Stegratro (ertuglyflozin)

diagnose

Yeast infections may be detected once normal symptoms begin to appear, but it is best to get a formal diagnosis from your healthcare provider whenever possible. This helps ensure that you are actually infected with yeast and that you receive treatment that works for you.

To Diagnosing vaginal yeast infection, Your healthcare provider will do a pelvic examination. This includes testing the affected area and collecting a cotton swab of vaginal discharge to confirm the presence of yeast. If desired, samples can be sent to the laboratory for accurate evaluation.

Symptoms with similar symptoms Yeast infections can cause some similar symptoms Sexually transmitted diseases Like (STIs) or other health conditions eczema.. This is why it is important to give healthcare providers a diagnosis of vaginal yeast infection as much as possible.

process

Has several options Treat yeast infections It is based on the symptoms and the severity of the case. These include:

Diflucan (Diflucan ( Fluconazole ).

). Over-the-counter (OTC) antifungal cream, Rotrimin AF (clotrimazole), monistat (miconazole), bagistat-1 (thioconazole), or femstat (butoconazole), etc.

Different courses of treatment have slightly different timelines, but most medications are used for 1 to 7 days. If your symptoms are severe or if you are frequently infected with candida vaginal inflammation, your healthcare provider may recommend long-term medication or regular oral medications. This may be necessary for people with diabetes.

Untreated yeast infection. Yeast infections are generally considered harmless, Remain unprocessed.. If you have diabetes and are experiencing a recurrent yeast infection or a yeast infection that does not go away after a week of OTC treatment, consult your healthcare provider. They can diagnose your infection and prescribe the appropriate treatment.

Prevention of yeast infections

Diabetes can increase your risk of getting a yeast infection, but there are some steps you can take to protect yourself.

Key preventive strategies for diabetics include: Suppress blood sugar.. This keeps the vaginal bacteria and yeast balance at a healthy level. Under the direction of your healthcare provider, you can do this:

Know your blood sugar goals

Maintain a healthy diet with small doses carbohydrates

Drink plenty of water

Following the exercise routine

Taking prescribed diabetes medication

Here are some other tips to help prevent vaginal yeast infections:

Wear breathable cotton underwear that is not too tight

Keep your vagina clean and dry

Frequent pad and tampon changes

Avoid douching and use vaginal products containing perfumes and dyes

Eat abundant foods Probiotics Like yogurt

wrap up For people with diabetes, maintaining blood sugar levels helps reduce the risk of developing a yeast infection. Get on track by checking your blood sugar frequently, eating a healthy diet, drinking plenty of water, and staying active. Check with your healthcare provider to start regular screening for vaginal yeast infections, if needed.

Overview

vagina Yeast infection It is a common overgrowth of yeast in the body. Because yeast grows from sugar, high blood sugar levels in uncontrolled type 2 diabetes increase the likelihood of yeast infections.

Symptoms include itching, a burning sensation, and a thick white discharge from the vagina. Treatment may include prescribed oral antifungal drugs or OTC antifungal creams. Reliable control of blood glucose levels can help diabetics prevent the frequency and severity of vaginal yeast infections.

A word from Verywell

Vaginal yeast infections are very common and are usually less serious if treated properly. So don’t worry if you have an underlying condition that further increases this risk, such as diabetes. Make sure you are taking additional steps to prevent infection by controlling your blood sugar as much as possible. For additional diabetes support in your area, American Diabetes Association..