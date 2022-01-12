CS Mott Children’s Hospital warns of a surge in COVID cases in children who may affect care





Ann Arbor, me. – The number of COVID cases in children is the isolation of the omicron wave from the other waves of the virus. On Tuesday, Michigan Medicine and CS Mott Children’s Hospital warned about their situation and its impact on their ability to care for children. read: Nine COVID points: “This surge is different from any other surge” and where Michigan is heading There are some pretty simple reasons why omicron is attacking children more than it is now. The prevalence of direct learning means more contact between children who can disseminate it. A dramatic increase in infectivity means that weaknesses in protection lead to infection. The current number of pediatric COVID hospitalizations has more than doubled since the surge began in December. Michigan sees some of the highest numbers we have ever seen in children, and the trend is national. advertisement Dr. Erica Newman is a pediatric surgeon at CS Mott Children’s Hospital. “We are deeply concerned about our state and community children and their ability to care for children in both COVID and non-COVID states. So many children are COVID-19. I’ve never seen him hospitalized at, “said Newman. read: Where to get a COVID test in Michigan, what to do with the test results at home If you have children of sufficient age to be vaccinated, health officials say you should be vaccinated against them. The spillover effect of COVID hospitalization in children on the care of non-COVID patients is serious. Significant surgery has been delayed and professional care available only at CS Mott Children’s Hospital has been rejected due to its full capacity. advertisement Since the beginning of December, they have canceled or postponed at least 250 surgeries. read: Complete coverage of Michigan COVID

