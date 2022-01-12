Why catching a cold reduces your risk of developing COVID

New research Nature Communications I saw people exposed to the coronavirus early in the pandemic.

They found that people with certain T cells appeared less likely to develop COVID-19.

These T cells can be made after a person has a cold. According to a new study, people who have recovered from a cold may be significantly less likely to develop COVID-19. The study was published on January 10th Nature Communications And I saw people exposed to the coronavirus early in the pandemic. They found that people with certain types of T cells that were likely to be created after catching a common cold were less likely to develop COVID-19. “The results of this study suggest that the immune response caused by previous exposure to the common cold virus may protect against COVID-19.” Dr. Robert Glatter, Emergency Doctor, Lenox Hill Hospital In New York, I told Healthline. Researchers believe that these findings can provide a “blueprint” for the universal flu vaccine that may prevent infection from current and future variants.

Researchers at Imperial College London began their studies in September 2020, when most of the UK was uninfected or unvaccinated with COVID-19. The study included 52 people who lived with people who were experiencing a PCR-confirmed infection. Participants first underwent a PCR test, and after 4 and 7 days, they were also examined to see if they were infected. All participants provided blood samples within 1-6 days of exposure. This allowed scientists to analyze existing levels of immune system T cells produced from previous colds that also recognized pandemic virus proteins. The study results show that participants who did not develop COVID-19 from exposure had higher levels of certain T cells compared to 26 who did. According to researchers, this is because these immune cells can target not only the peplomers on the surface of the virus, but also the internal proteins of the virus. Researchers say that the internal protein of COVID-19 is much less susceptible to mutations that create new mutants. “Peplomers are under strong immunosuppression from vaccine-induced antibodies and facilitate the evolution of vaccine-avoidance mutants.” Professor Agit Larvani, The senior author of the study, statement.. “In contrast, the internal proteins targeted by the protected T cells we have identified are much less mutated,” he added.

Dr. Eric Shioe Pena, Global Health Director, Staten Island University Hospital, said T cells are part of the immune system that produces cell-mediated immunity. “”[This] This means that you can go to cells infected with the virus and kill them before the virus spreads and continues to use the cell’s mechanism to multiply the virus. “ He emphasized that this does not help prevent infection, but it affects how sick someone gets and how quickly he recovers. The authors of the study said that currently available vaccines do not produce an immune response to the COVID-19 internal protein, but this study may affect the way vaccines are developed in the future. They also predict that when used with peplomer-targeted vaccines, internal proteins will provide new vaccine targets that can provide longer-term protection. This is because the T cell response lasts longer than the antibody response. The antibody response diminishes within a few months of vaccination. “In essence, the development of a universal vaccine that produces a strong T-cell response across the mutant can reduce the need for continuous booster over the next few years,” Glatter explained.

According to Lalvani, new vaccines containing these “conserved internal proteins” may elicit a T-cell response that “protects from current and future SARS-CoV-2 mutants.” “Our study provides the clearest evidence to date that T cells induced by the common cold coronavirus play a protective role against SARS-CoV-2 infection. T cells provide protection by attacking proteins within the virus rather than spiked proteins on the surface of the virus, “says Larvani. statement.. However, this does not mean that catching a cold is a better protection than vaccination. “Immune responses between populations, especially T cell production, fluctuate and are affected by age and underlying medical conditions, so absolute protection is not guaranteed,” says Glatter. “But it suggests that T cells provide an additional durable protective layer and provide sustained immunity to SARS-CoV-2,” he continued.

“I don’t know if this will add a lot of things that haven’t been considered yet in the innovation column for COVID,” said Cioe-Pena. He pointed out that while this could provide new targets for pharmaceutical and vaccine therapy, he believes that the fight against COVID-19 will not change much. “More than that [it] More explanations for why COVID doesn’t seem to be so serious, “said Cioe-Pena. “I think it definitely reassures people or perhaps provides an explanation for why Omicron isn’t so strict,” he added. “I don’t know if our behavior will change significantly, but I’m relieved,” he admitted.