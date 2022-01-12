Health
Why catching a cold reduces your risk of developing COVID
- New research
Nature CommunicationsI saw people exposed to the coronavirus early in the pandemic.
- They found that people with certain T cells appeared less likely to develop COVID-19.
- These T cells can be made after a person has a cold.
According to a new study, people who have recovered from a cold may be significantly less likely to develop COVID-19.
The study was published on January 10th
They found that people with certain types of T cells that were likely to be created after catching a common cold were less likely to develop COVID-19.
“The results of this study suggest that the immune response caused by previous exposure to the common cold virus may protect against COVID-19.” Dr. Robert Glatter, Emergency Doctor, Lenox Hill Hospital In New York, I told Healthline.
Researchers believe that these findings can provide a “blueprint” for the universal flu vaccine that may prevent infection from current and future variants.
Researchers at Imperial College London began their studies in September 2020, when most of the UK was uninfected or unvaccinated with COVID-19.
The study included 52 people who lived with people who were experiencing a PCR-confirmed infection. Participants first underwent a PCR test, and after 4 and 7 days, they were also examined to see if they were infected.
All participants provided blood samples within 1-6 days of exposure. This allowed scientists to analyze existing levels of immune system T cells produced from previous colds that also recognized pandemic virus proteins.
The study results show that participants who did not develop COVID-19 from exposure had higher levels of certain T cells compared to 26 who did. According to researchers, this is because these immune cells can target not only the peplomers on the surface of the virus, but also the internal proteins of the virus.
Researchers say that the internal protein of COVID-19 is much less susceptible to mutations that create new mutants.
“Peplomers are under strong immunosuppression from vaccine-induced antibodies and facilitate the evolution of vaccine-avoidance mutants.” Professor Agit Larvani, The senior author of the study, statement..
“In contrast, the internal proteins targeted by the protected T cells we have identified are much less mutated,” he added.
Dr. Eric Shioe Pena, Global Health Director, Staten Island University Hospital, said T cells are part of the immune system that produces cell-mediated immunity.
“”[This] This means that you can go to cells infected with the virus and kill them before the virus spreads and continues to use the cell’s mechanism to multiply the virus. “
He emphasized that this does not help prevent infection, but it affects how sick someone gets and how quickly he recovers.
The authors of the study said that currently available vaccines do not produce an immune response to the COVID-19 internal protein, but this study may affect the way vaccines are developed in the future.
They also predict that when used with peplomer-targeted vaccines, internal proteins will provide new vaccine targets that can provide longer-term protection. This is because the T cell response lasts longer than the antibody response. The antibody response diminishes within a few months of vaccination.
“In essence, the development of a universal vaccine that produces a strong T-cell response across the mutant can reduce the need for continuous booster over the next few years,” Glatter explained.
According to Lalvani, new vaccines containing these “conserved internal proteins” may elicit a T-cell response that “protects from current and future SARS-CoV-2 mutants.”
“Our study provides the clearest evidence to date that T cells induced by the common cold coronavirus play a protective role against SARS-CoV-2 infection. T cells provide protection by attacking proteins within the virus rather than spiked proteins on the surface of the virus, “says Larvani. statement..
However, this does not mean that catching a cold is a better protection than vaccination.
“Immune responses between populations, especially T cell production, fluctuate and are affected by age and underlying medical conditions, so absolute protection is not guaranteed,” says Glatter.
“But it suggests that T cells provide an additional durable protective layer and provide sustained immunity to SARS-CoV-2,” he continued.
“I don’t know if this will add a lot of things that haven’t been considered yet in the innovation column for COVID,” said Cioe-Pena.
He pointed out that while this could provide new targets for pharmaceutical and vaccine therapy, he believes that the fight against COVID-19 will not change much.
“More than that [it] More explanations for why COVID doesn’t seem to be so serious, “said Cioe-Pena.
“I think it definitely reassures people or perhaps provides an explanation for why Omicron isn’t so strict,” he added.
“I don’t know if our behavior will change significantly, but I’m relieved,” he admitted.
Past cold exposures may provide significant protection against the development of COVID-19 from exposure, according to new studies.
Experts say that the immune response from a previous cold creates immune cells that target the internal protein of COVID-19, rather than a surface “spike.” This can lead to new, longer lasting vaccines.
They also say that catching a cold does not mean that you do not need to be vaccinated, because protection is not strong enough to prevent illness.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/why-getting-the-common-cold-may-decrease-your-risk-of-developing-covid-19
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]