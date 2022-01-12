Oregon has reported an additional 35 COVID-19-related deaths. The two are from C. Oregon. 8,040 new cases

Last week in Deschutes County, the number of cases per 100,000 was over 2,000, still leading the state.

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) — 35 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Oregon, two in Central Oregon, with state deaths increased to 5,814, Oregon Health The station reported on Tuesday.

The 35 deaths included one each in Deschutes and Crook counties, bringing the total for Deschutes county to 222 and the total for Crook county to 62.

OHA also reported 8,040 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 486,202 cases.

More Oregons Receive COVID-19 Booster Dose

Oregon continues to approach Governor Kate Brown’s goal, announced on 17 December, to provide an additional 1 million people in the state with a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people were boosted. Since then, 309,132 Oregons have received boosters.

As of Tuesday, Oregon needs 690,868 people to reach its goal and get boosters to make our state safer from Omicron varieties, OHA said. Find a booster here..

Consider alternatives to non-urgent health problems

With a record number of cases recorded and Omicron variants prevalent throughout the state, Oregon citizens are being sought to reduce the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for a non-urgent COVID-19 treatment, please contact your doctor or emergency medical clinic. Don’t know who to call? Let’s start with 211. Find the test here..

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 727, 35 more than yesterday. There are 138 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which has not changed since yesterday.

Forty-four adult ICU beds out of a total of 663 (7% availability) are available, and 292 adult non-ICU beds are available out of 4,094 (7% availability).

January 11, 2022 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 44(7%) 19 (5%) 2 (2%) 9 (10%) 6 (10%) 0 (0%) 6 (14%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 292(7%) 39 (2%) 12 (2%) 63 (11%) 32 (7%) 4 (8%) 95 (23%) 47 (39%)

The regions throughout the state are:

Region 1: Krakkamas, Kratsop, Colombia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Lynn, Marion, Pork, Yamhill counties

Region 3: Couse, Curry, Douglas, Lane County

Region 5: Jackson County and Josephine County

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Shaman, Wasco County

Region 7: Crook, Deschutz, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Marul, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warois counties

St. Charles Bend reported 48 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, all in the ICU and all on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the ICU patients were completely vaccinated, and 37 of the 48 patients with COVID were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Monthly data updates for the Health Care Workbench dashboard are now available

In the January update, Health Care Workforce (HCW) COVID-19 Vaccine Intake Dashboard Contains data up to January 3, 2022. The overall vaccination rate is 84%.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Tuesday that 19,947 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Monday. Of the total, 1,652 were the first dose, 1,221 were the second dose, and 6,922 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 9,450, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Monday.

The 7-day moving average is currently 13,555 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Community, 183,707 doses of Pfizer for pediatrics, 2,564,949 doses of Modana, and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 3,077,304 people received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2,791,575 completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The 8,040 newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (22), Benton (158), Craccamah (820), Krattsop (41), Colombia (43), Couse (93), Crook (54), Curry (64), Deschutz (919), Douglas (83), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (44), Jackson (387), Jefferson (23), Josephine (78) , Klamath (207), Lake (3), Lane (550), Lincoln (50), Lynn (164), Marul (78), Marion (611), Morrow (32), Multnomah (1,345), Pork (145) , Sherman (3), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (314), Union (13), Wallowa (19), Wasco (63), Washington (1,109), Wheeler (7), Yamhill (441).

Note: Additional death and case information to follow in the updated news release.

The per 100,000 case rate in Deschutes County has continued to skyrocket over the past seven days, surpassing the state to 2,060, followed by Benton County with 1,789 and Jefferson County with 1,684.

Note: The latest information on the 5,764th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is known. The 81-year-old man is from Clackamas County. He was originally reported as a resident of Marion County.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the state of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page