Medicare limits the coverage of Aducanumab, a drug for Alzheimer’s disease that costs $ 28,000.





Washington — Medicare announced on Tuesday that it will limit the scope of its $ 28,000 annual drug for Alzheimer’s disease, whose benefits are widely questioned. This offers an appetizing potential, but at an exorbitant price. The first decision from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm drug should be part of a research effort to assess the efficacy of the drug to slow the progression of dementia. Means. Medicare’s national coverage determination will be final this spring after a public comment period and further evaluation by the authorities. “Alzheimer’s disease is a catastrophic disease that has affected the lives of millions of American families,” Medicare administrator Chiquita Brooks Rasul said in a statement. “The CMS has promised to provide Americans with clear and credible evidence-based decisions that can only be made after a thorough analysis of general feedback on the benefits and risks of Medicare patients’ coverage.” Clinical trial requirements apply to the entire class in which aducanumab is a pioneer of monoclonal antibodies to amyloid. “You reach for anything”:Doctors need to decide whether patients will take aducanumab, a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease Initial launch price of Aduhelm is $ 56,000 per year The monthly “Part B” premium for Medicare outpatient treatment increased by nearly $ 22. This is the highest ever on a dollar basis, but not a percentage. Medicare believes that about half of this year’s increase is due to aducanumab’s emergency response plan. Faced with drug skepticism, Biogen recently reduced its price to $ 28,200, but Medicare registrants were already seeking a $ 170.10. Premium.Secretary of Health and Welfare Xavier Besera Instructed Medicare to reassess premium increases.. Medicare has traditionally not considered costs when assessing coverage, but it does consider whether treatment is “reasonable and necessary” in the care of program registrants. However, the high levels of aducanumab and the fact that most of the 6 million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are old enough to be eligible for Medicare have exceeded their limits. “Biogen has hit the market with a spectacular price tag,” said Triciano Iman, a Medicare expert at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “Even after they cut the price of the drug in half, it’s still over $ 28,000, which isn’t important. At that price, it’s clearly a matter of Medicare programs, premiums, and out-of-pocket costs.” Aducanumab has been controversial since then Approved by the Food and Drug Administration Last June, it violated the recommendation of an external advisor from a government agency. Medications given by infusion in the clinic have not been shown to reverse or significantly delay Alzheimer’s disease. However, the FDA said the ability to reduce plaque mass in the brain is likely to delay dementia. Many experts say that there is little evidence to support that claim. And federal guard dogs and Congressional investigators are conducting separate investigations into how the FDA reviewed the drug. Of particular concern is the undocumented meeting between FDA reviewers and executives for drug approval.

