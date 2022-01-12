Traditional drinking tests for alcohol disorders are unreliable in determining acute disorders from cannabis-ScienceDaily





Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have discovered that non-invasive brain imaging procedures are an objective and reliable way to identify individuals whose performance has been impaired by THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis. did. This technique uses imaging technology known as functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) to measure brain activation patterns that correlate with damage from THC poisoning.As reported in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, This procedure can have important implications for improving highway and workplace safety.

The increased use of cannabis due to legalization has created an urgent need for portable brain imaging procedures that can distinguish between disorders from THC and mild intoxication. “Our research represents a new direction for impairment testing in this area,” said Dr. Jody Gilman, lead author and researcher at the MGH Addiction Medicine Center. “Our goal was to determine if cannabis dysfunction could be detected from brain activity at the individual level. The’drinking’type approach did not work to detect cannabis dysfunction, This is an important issue as it is very difficult to detect objectively. Assess obstacles to THC during traffic outages. “ Previous studies have shown that THC impairs cognitive and psychomotor performance, which is essential for safe driving. This is a factor that is believed to at least double the risk of a fatal car accident. However, the challenge for scientists is that THC levels in the body do not cope well with dysfunction. One reason is that people who use cannabis often have high levels of THC in their bodies and are not impaired. Second, THC metabolites can remain in the bloodstream for weeks after the last cannabis use, well beyond the period of intoxication. Therefore, we need another way to determine the damage caused by cannabis poisoning. In the MGH study, 169 cannabis users underwent fNIRS brain imaging before and after oral administration of THC or placebo. Participants who reported intoxication after receiving oral THC had oxygenated hemoglobin concentration (HbO) (a sign of neural activity from the prefrontal cortex region of the brain) compared to participants who reported less or no intoxication. A kind of) showed an increase. “Identifying acute damage from THC poisoning with portable brain imaging can be an essential tool for police officers in the field,” said A. Eden Evins, MD, Senior Author and Senior Researcher, Founder of the Poisoning Center. , MPH explains. medicine. “The accuracy of this method was confirmed by the factual disability determined by a machine learning model using only information from fNIRS. The self-report and clinical assessment of the disability matched with a 76% probability.” This study does not specifically evaluate fNIRS in roadside assessment of driving disabilities, but such applications have significant advantages. These include the feasibility of a cheap, lightweight battery-powered fNIRS device that allows data to be stored on a wearable recording unit or sent wirelessly to a laptop. In addition, fNIRS technology can be integrated into the headband or cap, requiring minimal setup time. “Companies are developing alcohol detectors that measure only cannabis exposure and not cannabis damage,” Gilman says. “We need medical marijuana users and methods that don’t compromise performance due to inadequate amounts of cannabis in the system. Although more research is needed, brain-based testing is objective, practical and highly We believe we can provide the solution you need. “ Gilman is an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Evins is a Cox family professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. This study was funded by the National Institute of Substance Abuse.

