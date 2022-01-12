Post about surgical mask, COVID-19 has no context

Claim: Surgical masks do not prevent respiratory viruses from adhering to and circulating air particles

For almost two years, masking up has been a fundamental part of American COVID-19 preventive tactics. However, posts on social media claim that the type of mask that many people wear to prevent the spread of the virus is ineffective.

“I’m a surgeon. Surgical masks prevent droplets containing bacteria from falling from the nose and mouth into the surgical field. They do that.” Posted on Instagram, December 30, 2021 Read. “They can’t prevent the respiratory virus from sticking to small particles and circulating in the air. Stop madness!”

Post is a screenshot of Tweet by Dr. Nan Hayworth, Former New York representative, commenting on the airline’s Maskman dating policy. Received over 13,000 retweets and 32,200 likes.

The claim correctly understands some facts. Surgical masks are primarily intended to block large droplets. However, according to experts, surgical masks still provide some protection from aerial viruses. This is better than nothing in the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“Even if you’re in a car that has only a lap belt instead of a shoulder harness, the lap belt is better than nothing,” he said. Dr. Lindsay MarHe is a professor of civil engineering and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, studying viruses in the air.

Another doctor, Instagram users, responded to USA TODAY’s request for comment, saying that masking believes it has a negative impact on children and calls it “a form of child abuse.”

Surgical masks provide some protection against COVID-19

Hayworth said USA TODAY’s surgical masks are “unprotected” because they can’t completely block the virus, especially on airline flights.

“People who choose to mask in any way should not be criticized or ridiculed, but the mission is ineffective and burdensome,” she said. “The obligation to wear an N95 mask can be effective given full compliance. This is a very large” if “but very burdensome and most people have that level of protection. No need, no need to force. ”

“According to the book,” Marr told USA Today in an email that surgical masks are considered ineffective as personal protective equipment. However, in a pandemic situation, the partial protection provided by the surgical mask helps prevent spread.

“Since the surgical mask is made of the same or very similar type of material as that used in the N95, the surgical mask material should completely remove small particles such as viruses in the respiratory aerosol. You can do it, “says Ma. “The weakness is that they fit loosely and don’t stick to the face, so things can leak or leak through the gaps on the sides.

She said the mask provides at least partial protection by reducing the amount of virus released by the wearer and the amount inhaled from the surrounding air.

“The more virus we inhale, the more likely we are to get infected, so partial protection is still useful,” Ma said.

Surveys conducted throughout the pandemic confirm this. A Study in September 2021 A surgical mask published in Oxford Academic’s Clinical Infectious Diseases Journal found a 48% to 77% reduction in aerosol viral shedding from COVID-19 patients. Another studyPublished in the American Society for Microbiology Journals in October 2020, the determined surgical mask will reduce the amount of COVID-19 inhaled by mask wearers by approximately 50%.

both Centers for Disease Control and Prevention And that Food and Drug Administration On their website, I admit that surgical masks are generally intended to help protect against large droplets, droplets, or sprays of bacterial liquids. both agency It also states that masks need to be used by the general public and healthcare professionals to reduce spread.

“The (poster) surgical mask claims to be designed primarily to protect the surgical field from bacteria.” Dr. Michael Kronpas, A hospital epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor of artificial medicine at Harvard Medical School, said in an email. “When it comes to viruses and aerosols, (posters) are only partially correct. (Surgical masks) provide partial protection against viral infections, which reduces the chance of infection but eliminates it. Can’t be. “

Hayworth agreed that the mask “may prevent the virus from spreading through coughing and sneezing, but not completely.”

Wear a face cover Further prevent diffusion The CDC and experts are careful by protecting others from the wearer.

The post misrepresents how the respiratory virus travels

Marr further argues that the surgical mask “does not prevent the respiratory virus from adhering to small particles and circulating in the air” misleads how the respiratory virus behaves in the air. He said he was telling.

“The virus is released as part of a small breathing particle (aerosol) when we breathe, talk, sing, and cough, and we don’t have to take the additional step of” clinging “to something,” she said. Said. These respiratory aerosols are a mixture of water, salt, protein, and other components of respiratory fluids that can be infected by the virus if a person is infected. The virus is naked and never released into the air. “

Which mask provides the most protection against COVID-19?

and September 2020 In a study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers tested 14 different masks to see which one was the best for the propagation of COVID-19 droplets.

Among the masks tested were worn N95 masks, surgical masks, N95 masks with valves, knit masks, neck guiders, bandanas, and numerous cotton and polypropylene masks. The control variable was unmasked.

In this study, it was determined that the worn N95 mask was the best option to prevent COVID-19, followed by a surgical mask. Studies show that the worst option – ranked down without a mask – is the neck gaiters.

Cotton masks are primarily ranked in the center of the pack, the best cotton option is a blend of polypropylene and cotton, and in the worst case a two-layer cotton pleated style mask. Bandanas and knit masks were ranked third and fourth from the end before the unmasked controls.

Previous studies have shown that it is better than no protection.

A 2013 survey The journal Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness examined homemade masks compared to commercial face masks. Researchers have found that both commercial and homemade masks provide protection, but surgical masks are three times more effective in blocking permeation.

“Our findings suggest that homemade masks should only be considered as a last resort to prevent droplet transmission from infected individuals, but better than not protecting them.” The study states.

Our rating: No context

Based on our research, we evaluate the claim that surgical masks cannot prevent respiratory viruses from adhering to and circulating air particles. This is because it can be misleading without additional information. Surgical masks are primarily intended to block large droplets. But experts say they still offer some protection. This is better than nothing in the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

