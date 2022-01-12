Hamilton’s hospitals could work COVID-positive staff if Omicron continues to surge

Hamilton’s hospital may allow COVID-positive staff to work, place patients in “unconventional spaces” such as corridors and solariums, and close local programs if Omicron overwhelms them. ..

These last resorts are not currently underway, but hospital leaders at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and Hamriton Health Sciences (HHS) said these plans were being implemented as needed on Tuesday. Said.

It’s unclear how bad things will be needed for COVID-positive staff to work, or what the process will be, but it’s also being discussed in Ottawa and British Columbia.

However, unlike jurisdictions like Niagara, Changed vaccination policyThe local hospital network has told CBC Hamilton that it will continue to dismiss unvaccinated employees.

“Vaccines are an important tool in the collective fight against pandemics,” said HHS spokesman Wendy Stewart.

At a joint press conference between HHS and St. Jaws on Tuesday afternoon, the potential for COVID-positive staff to work was mentioned.

All six experts at the conference and hospital leaders emphasized that the situation was dire as hospital beds were rapidly filling up and the number of staff was declining.

Hamilton is one of the most hit cities in the Omicron wave due to its high hospitalization rate, and a regional modeling project could infect up to 1,046 new inpatients with the virus by the end of February. I have.

Hamilton Hospital nearby or capacity

Dr. Greg Ratledge, Head of Emergency Medicine and Deputy Head of Staff at St. Joe, said the hospital has 87 COVID-19 patients and 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). I did.

He has far more patients and burdens different types of hospitals than the previous wave, while people more commonly come with mild illnesses such as fatigue, cognitive decline, and weakness. I said there is.

He also states that about half of the incoming cases are those who receive one or no vaccines, and Dr. Bram Rochwerg, site leader in the HHS intensive care unit, has the majority of ICU patients vaccinated. He said he didn’t.

Sharon Pierson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HHS, has 171 COVID-19 patients and 23 intensive care units (ICUs) in the hospital network, using ECMO machines that are heart-lung machines. He said less than five people are doing it. For the most sick patients.

For comparison, on January 5, HHS and St. Joe’s combined, the hospital had 230 COVID-19 patients and the ICU had 36 patients.

“If you look at the COVID numbers three months ago, they accounted for only 6% of the adult occupancy, but today that number is 17%,” says Pierson.

“We all have to be very innovative … in terms of” where else can we physically find space for patients? ” “”

Bruce Squires, president of McMaster Children’s Hospital, said the hospital has scheduled less urgent steps to release staff due to “intense pressure” in areas such as the neonatal intensive care unit and the pediatric emergency room. Said it was paused. In the last four months, he said, facility occupancy has also reached record highs.

According to Latledge, St. Joe’s Hospital has a capacity of about 95 percent. According to Pearson, the capacity of HHS hospitals is well above 100%.

To accommodate patients with or without COVID-19, HHS has opened an additional 70 beds.

“Uncertainty depends on all of us.”

The hospital network also manages more outbreaks than ever before, which also contributes to some service declines and staff shortages.

Rochwerg said most people were infected with COVID-19 in the community, with some staff on vacation due to stress and fatigue.

Scarsin’s predictions from Hamilton Public Health Services show that hospitalizations rise between 760 and 1,046 in mid-January due to Omicron. The difference between the two numbers is how good Omicron is in sending people to the hospital. (Hamilton Public Health Service)

Data from both hospitals show that there are 709 staff members in self-isolation.

“This uncertainty depends on all of us, right? And will tomorrow be worse than today? And I’m already asked to stretch today, how much tomorrow or a week from now Can you stretch? “Rochwerg said.

“It’s obvious. You’re roaming the hospital hall. We all want to feel like we’re doing our best to care for our patients, but with this uncertainty, Not knowing where things are heading, the trajectory and you feel stressed by people. “