Kane County Ink deals with keeping Batavia’s mass vaccination site open





Batavia’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site will remain open until at least May. Kane County officials corrected on-site staff shortages and expiring lease agreements through a series of unanimous votes on Tuesday. The 501 N. Randall Road site acts as the central hub for the Kane County Health Department to open the vaccine supply to the public. But this month, the site was scheduled to go dark as health officials couldn’t find enough workers to vaccinate. With the arrival of Omicron variants and the surge in COVID-19 infections, county board members have instructed the Department of Health to find ways to keep the mass vaccination site running. The push resulted in a county agreement with Batavia to extend the site’s lease and cover Tuesday’s utility bills. Jarrett Sanchez, chairman of the Public Health Commission, said the Department of Health has been successful in finding volunteers to work in the field. The Illinois Public Health Service will also help supply people who are qualified to manage shots, he said. “The county committee has very clearly expressed its desire to keep (the site) open,” Sanchez said. “It was tracked by the health department and they doubled their efforts to get help.” Most mass vaccination sites were closed shortly before Omicron arrived, as shots became available at local pharmacies and clinics. County Commission President Corinne Pierog said that non-compliance with the closure of mass vaccination sites in other counties is the promotion of Kane County and is ready to receive additional state-level support when its support is requested and provided. He said he was able to do it. The Board has also reached an agreement to reserve space for a pop-up vaccination clinic at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee, if necessary. The neighboring Carpentersville, along with the eastern part of the Northern Lights, is one of the most hesitant areas for vaccination among residents. Kane County will be infected with a total of 100,000 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out on Wednesday. A total of 970 county residents have died from the virus. In the combined reporting area of ​​Kane County and DuPage County, less than 30 beds (out of 323) are available in the intensive care unit.

