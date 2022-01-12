Fourth inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine in Israel





On January 2, 2022, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that the country would provide healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 with a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A fourth dose has already been approved for Israelis in the immunodeficiency group. Recently, SARS-CoV-2 infections have surged in Israel. The number of hospitalizations has also increased, but the overall number remains low. About two-thirds of Israelis receive the COVID-19 vaccine twice. Eighty percent of the eligible population, including 90% of individuals over the age of 60, receive two doses and a booster jab. Israel began vaccination for ages 5-11 in November 2021. The efficiency of the early vaccination campaign, which had more than half of Israel’s population vaccinated twice by April 2021, meant that Israel was in a good place to observe immunity. It has declined over time. When the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant struck the country, it became clear that individuals vaccinated more than 6 months ago were not adequately protected from severe illness. In July 2021, Israel launched the world’s first booster campaign for COVID-19. After the emergence of the Omicron variant in November 2021, Israel acted swiftly to limit overseas travel. It has established a rigorous network of contact tracing for new variants. “The first step in responding to Omicron was containment. The purpose was to delay local transmissions as much as possible,” said Ran Balicer, chair of the Israeli National Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19. Explains. He believes this measure has provided Israel with valuable weeks to prepare for the inevitable surge in the incident. “We have now moved from the containment phase to a more generalized mitigation approach,” said Varisor. Lancet Respiratory Medicine.. “We know that controlling the epidemiology of Omicron variants can be very difficult, so we are focused on ensuring that the population at highest risk of adverse consequences is protected.” Jonathan Sterne, a professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at the University of Bristol, UK, said there is ample evidence that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reduces the incidence of short-term clinical events. rice field. It is not yet known if the fourth dose will work as well. “The fourth dose is primarily prophylactic. There is little evidence of their effect from either immune function studies or observational studies of clinical events,” Sterne said. Article information Publication history Identity DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(22) 00010-8 Copyright © 2022 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved. ScienceDirect Access this article on ScienceDirect

