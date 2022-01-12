More than 100 people infected with the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Sonoma County Prison

More than 100 people (1 in 7) detained in Sonoma County prisons tested positive for COVID-19, and 250 were blocked in an outbreak that occurred almost two weeks ago.

As of Tuesday, health officials determined that 101 of the 701 prisoners imprisoned in Santa Rosa’s main adult detention center were infected with COVID-19. As a prison employee tested positive on December 28th.. The first prisoner infected at the time of the outbreak was positive on 31 December.

As of Tuesday, 26 prison personnel have been or have been infected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The outbreak began when a person who had a contract to work at the facility and wasn’t employed by a sheriff’s office tested positive at the end of last month, said prison supervisory assistant Eddie Engram.

On December 29, the day after the contract employee was tested positive, the sheriff’s office staff was tested positive.

Two days later, inmates experiencing COVID-19 symptoms were confirmed to be positive, and on January 1, screening revealed that inmates in another module were also infected with the virus.

Some of these infections passed during this period, Sgt, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Valencia said. There is no serious illness or hospitalization.

Three residential units in the prison are isolated for exposure.

When the outbreak was first reported, two units were locked down after screening detected positive cases among prisoners in those areas. Meanwhile, the virus spread to another module.

Prisoners in these units are encouraged to undergo regular screening. According to officials, each block will be lifted if each unit’s test is negative for 10 days.

Outbreaks in prison occur in a widespread local infection of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus. According to the latest Sonoma County public health data, an average of more than 750 inhabitants are positive each day.

According to county health officials, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, the positive test rate, is close to 18%, double the positive rate from last winter’s surge.

“It’s not surprising that it’s exploding in prison. Omicron is extremely contagious and is spreading incredibly rapidly,” said a local hospice doctor and health care advocate. Dr. Jenny Fish, one of the founders of HPE ACE, said.

Fish added that prisons are one of the “highest risk settings” for the COVID-19 epidemic because of the impracticality of social distance.

“Once a virus has invaded, it can’t be stopped,” she said.

Imprisoned people are at particularly high risk of developing serious cases of COVID-19, said Dr. Ele Lozares-Lewis, who works as an HIV consultant in prison once a month.

“It’s a population that tends to have more exposure, much less access to general medical care, and more medical comorbidities,” Lozares-Lewis said.

Still, she said, prison treatment Last outbreak of summer Give her hope that the sheriff’s office is responding appropriately — lock down the unit, request N95 masks from all employees, and provide vaccines to those who book.

Brian Morris, Sonoma County’s public defender, is concerned about the impact of the outbreak on his clients.

“This outbreak makes the lives of those imprisoned in prison even more difficult and stressful,” Morris said. “The time from their cells is further limited, they are afraid of getting infected, and their ability to communicate with people outside the prison is very limited. Positively, prison staff are in our office. We are working with you to achieve effective and legitimate visits with clients in isolated sections of the prison. “

Reporter Martin Espinoza contributed to this report.

You can contact the staff writer Emily Wilder (707-521-5337) or [email protected] On twitter @ vv1lder..