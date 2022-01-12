The positive rate for counties in South Florida is at least 33%.The entire state is considered a “high” infection

All counties in Florida continue to have high levels of coronavirus infection. According to weekly data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of cases and positive rates per 100,000 people are several times the minimum in that category, and at least one-third in South Florida. Tuesday prevention.

New cases in the state are at their highest level since the pandemic began almost two years ago, with 47,709 records on Tuesday and 77,156 on Sunday. The cumulative population is 4,806,782, behind California’s 6,086,557 and Texas’s 5,147,506. During the Delta Serge, the record was 27,668 on August 26th. The average 7-day travel day is 63,964. Three weeks ago, the daily average was 9,461.

On Tuesday, California reported a national record of 143,480. New York was second only to California, adding 48,686 at 90,132 on Saturday.

The death toll in Florida is 62,813, which is 271 in 7 days a week after the increase of 152. The CDC updates the total number of deaths twice a week. It is usually updated on Thursdays and Mondays from Florida Health Department data. The CDC on Tuesday listed 64 deaths last week, including nine in Palm Beach County.

In addition, hospitalization increased by 1,190 per day to 11,078, from 7,646 one week later and from 3,836 two weeks later. Overall, the third most populous state is New York (12,902), Texas (11,555), and California (11,795).

The CDC considers the high infection rate in either of the two areas to be high. More than 100,000 new cases in the last 10 days, or more than 10% of positive tests in the last 7 days.

Overall, the condition is considered high.

Here’s a breakdown of South Florida County last week, posted Tuesday

Palm Beach: Cases 29,147, cases 1,947.33 per 100,000, positive 37.11%, death 9, new hospitalization 1,201.

Martin: Cases 2,267, cases 1,408.07 per 100,000, positive 41.52%, 0 deaths, 135 new hospitalizations.

St. Lucy: Cases 4,765, cases 1,451.43 per 100,000, positive 42.47%, death 5, new hospitalization 56.

Indian river: Cases 1,404, cases 877.92 per 100,000, positive 34.69%, 0 deaths, 56 new admissions.

Okechobi: Cases 596, cases 1,413.39 per 100,000, positive rate 40.28%, 0 deaths, 15 new hospitalizations.

Broward: The number of cases was 50,254, the number of cases per 100,000 was 2,573,46, the positive rate was 36.97%, the number of deaths was 14, and the number of new hospitalizations was 1,695.

Miami Dade: Cases 110,441, cases 4,064.9 per 100,000, positive 33.86%, death 36, new hospitalization 2,910.

During the summer, the Palm Beach County School District wanted a moderate infection for two weeks to end the mask obligations to its students. The state banned these requirements, but the district achieved them in mid-November.

The state has banned the obligation of masks to students.

On Tuesday, the CDC reported a record 1,406,527 cases in the United States on Monday. The number on Monday was 954,996.

Compared to 509,446 a week ago, the daily average for 7 days is 750,996.

Last week, Florida reported the third most common case, 446,752. This includes 707,906 in California and 510,298 in New York, including 274,644 in the city and 235,654 elsewhere. Texas is fourth at 345,708 and New Jersey is fourth at 221,898. Florida percentage 3.4%.

The average daily death toll for seven days is 1,633, with a recent lowest of 985 on December 2nd. A total of 1,896 deaths were reported on Monday. The number was 2,698 on January 4, the highest number since February 25, 2021, 2,938.

New York reported the highest number of deaths in a week, with 1,058 (579 cities, 479 elsewhere), with 887 in Pennsylvania, 712 in Indiana, 704 in Illinois, and 703 in California. It followed.

The test is also the highest ever. Florida’s 7-day moving average is 172,060, a record 250,322 on January 3rd and 221,286 the next day. Until the surge, the record was 166,007 on August 23 and a moving average of 134,208 on August 28. Last week’s Florida test was the third after California and New York.

Quick test results at home do not count towards data.

Hospitalization is increasing rapidly.

According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, 1,849 people were hospitalized in the state just three weeks ago, and that number is now six times higher.

The highest ever was 17,295 on August 29th and the lowest was 1,228 on November 29th.

Of the 236 hospitals reported, 19.96% of all beds are coronavirus patients. A total of 45,799 (81.1%) beds are used in all conditions.

Nationally, a record 145,982 (20.71) was hospitalized for the virus. One day was 141,385 (18.86%), and a week ago it was 112,941 (16.21), for a total of 555,88 (77.83%). The past record was 142,315 on January 14, 2021, and the peak during the delta surge was 103,896 on September 1.