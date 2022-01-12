Health
UBC study: Artificial intelligence used to detect sepsis more quickly, “dramatically” reducing the risk of death
Vancouver-
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered that artificial intelligence can detect sepsis more quickly.
According to a UBC news release on Tuesday, sepsis causes at least one in five deaths worldwide, including due to a severe case of COVID-19.
But experts warn that early detection of life-threatening conditions is difficult.
According to UBC researchers, sepsis is defined as the body’s dysfunctional response to infection and has a variety of symptoms, including fever, malaise, hyperventilation, and fast heart rate. At first, it often appears to be due to another illness.
“This new technology analyzes the immune response of dysfunctions involved in unprecedented sepsis and provides new insights into the biological processes involved in all types of sepsis, including those from COVID-19. “Masu,” said Arjun Baghela, a UBC graduate student who led the analysis.
“People don’t know much about sepsis, but in 2020, almost everyone who died of COVID-19 actually died of sepsis, so the number of deaths from life-threatening sepsis is far more than one in five. There will be many. “
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infections that can lead to sepsis usually begin in the skin, lungs, urinary tract, or gastrointestinal tract.
It can take 24 to 48 hours for your healthcare provider to be able to confirm that your patient has sepsis. However, for every hour of treatment delay, the risk of death increases by 7.6%, emphasizing the need for rapid detection, UBC researchers say.
“Usually, patients feel seriously ill and arrive in the emergency room with a lot of non-specific symptoms,” says UBC professor Dr. Bob Hancock.
“Physicians look at the patient if there is a collection of symptoms and say,” This is a patient who may have sepsis, “but only with some certainty can treatment be started immediately. increase. The first 24-48 hour “look and sea” game. “
Hancock adds that it is essential to know as soon as possible whether a patient has sepsis. This is very common and there is a risk of developing antibiotic resistance if more antibiotics are used than necessary.
In this study, published in the EBioMedicine Journal, researchers surveyed a total of 348 patients on four continents. Scientists say they were able to confirm the findings for a total of 1,062 patients by reviewing two other large studies.
Studies have shown that severe sepsis can be detected when a patient first arrives for medical care.
“Using machine learning, also known as artificial intelligence, researchers can identify a set of genes that predict whether a patient will develop severe sepsis, and five different ways (subtypes) of sepsis appear. / End type) I was able to understand. “Research read.
Researchers say the findings will ultimately lead to tests that allow healthcare providers to more quickly identify the body’s dysfunctional response to infections and determine appropriate treatments. increase.
“This is important because the two subtypes have a much higher risk of severe sepsis and death,” the study said. “These biomarkers also worked in the ICU, showing that one end type is particularly deadly, with a mortality rate of 26%.”
Researchers add that the technology to measure gene expression already exists in hospitals and can be done within just two hours of admission to the emergency room.
