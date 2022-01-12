Will Omicron decline on the horizon?Doctors say Minnesotas should stay vigilant

Governor Kathy Hokul told reporters, “The incident has slowed and the rate of increase has slowed, but it’s still high. We’re not done, but we wanted to say that this is a faint light of hope.” Told.

However, Siren warns that Omicron will continue to be the greatest driver of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. She says the news that the incident has fallen is good, but people should be vigilant.

“Europe is not the United States, and the United States is not Minnesota,” she explains. “As you know, I want it to be a precursor to a drop where we are. I think we need to plan for the worst and expect the best. ”

Already, cities, venues and healthcare providers are looking to stricter precautions.

Last week’s Minneapolis and St. Paul Re-enacted indoor mask obligations..Guthrie Theater announced on Tuesday Cancellation of performance Because of Omicron’s concerns.

Mayo Clinic and Alina Health Restrict visitor access.. The Mayo Clinic has one visitor per day for each patient policy. Allina Health visitor status is currently displayed in red. This means that there are no visitors, with a limited number of exceptions.

This includes visits to patients under the age of 18, newborns, childbirth and childbirth, compassionate care, that is, patients with significantly poor health or undergoing surgery. Allina also allows people with disabilities and those who help people with disabilities to help.

How is the situation in Minnesota?

Hsieng Su, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Executive of Allina Health, released a statement on Monday.

“Omicron variants seem to surge and then decline. According to the model, things could get worse in the second half of January before things get better. To get over this peak, everyone Need to cooperate. ”

Allina says that during the first five days of 2022, an average of 100 staff members were removed from work per day because they were COVID positive or were waiting for a test or test result.

A similar situation is occurring in New Jersey hospitals.

“The numbers increased dramatically a few weeks ago,” says Dr. Stephen Brunnquell, president of the Englewood Health Physician Network. “We had a lot of staff — almost 300 at a time — that really strained our ability to care for people. We are all exhausted.”

Siren says vaccination, mask use, and distance are helping.

“We were hit hard by the Twin Cities, but there are still pockets, especially around Minnesota, where vaccination rates are significantly lower.”

But she is worried about inconsistent immunization rates, especially children.

“According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, only 25% of children aged 5 to 11 years receive a single dose of the vaccine,” says Thielen. “It’s a really big and vulnerable population of children that we still need to work to get vaccinated.”

To encourage more vaccinations in that age group, the state is now $ 200 Visa Gift Card If the child gets two shots in January and February.

Finally, she says it’s not time to give up on this COVID battle.

“By using it extensively and using the right mask evenly, we can reduce the risk of infection,” says Thielen. “And I don’t think we can just raise our hand to admit defeat. I think we need to double our efforts to develop these strategies that work to reduce the spread of the community.”