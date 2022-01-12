How Omicron Affects Your Intestines; Symptoms to Watch | Health





suffering Vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain No fever? This may be due to an Omicron infection, and experts say that if you have these abdominal complaints without respiratory symptoms or fever, you should have a Covid test. Omicron Apart from the upper respiratory tract, it can affect the intestines, and abdominal symptoms are becoming more common in people infected with new strains. Even those who are vaccinated are experiencing these new symptoms. New symptoms of covid-19 include nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, loss of appetite, and diarrhea. Read again: Have you recovered from Omicron?Tips for professionals to regain stamina “People may initially present with abdominal symptoms without respiratory dissatisfaction. Symptoms may be back pain, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea. Omicron can infect the intestinal mucosa and result from inflammation, says Dr. Manoi Goel, director of the lung department at the Fortis Memorial Institute in Gurugram. Experts say that double-vaccinated people also complain of abdominal problems, but these symptoms are not harmful and you don’t have to worry too much. “Don’t forgo abdominal pain, nausea, and loss of appetite as normal flu. If you have symptoms, isolate yourself. Self-medication, including so-called safe Ayurveda treatment, without consulting a doctor. Avoid. Maintain adequate hydration and eat frequently. A small, healthy and light diet containing nuts. Avoid spicy foods and alcohol. Symptoms in mild cases can be a problem. It may not be, “says Dr. Goel. “If you have abdominal complaints without respiratory symptoms or fever, you should test Covid because it may be due to an Omicron infection,” he added. Tips for managing bowel symptoms such as nausea and vomiting when infected with Omicron, according to experts * People should eat freshly prepared cooked foods while maintaining hand hygiene. * Avoid sharing meals with others. * All raw fruits should be thoroughly washed before consumption. * Avoid eating out and maintain all safety protocols even if you are vaccinated. The latest concern, Omicron, will spread rapidly as scientists around the world carry out research to better understand it, and it could soon become the dominant strain. This variant spreads more efficiently than the Delta variant and not only causes most mild illnesses, but also reinfects those who have previously been infected with Covid or who have been double vaccinated. It is said that you can also do it. According to experts, Omicron’s symptoms mimic the characteristics of common flu and affect the upper respiratory tract. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the common symptoms associated with Omicron are cough, malaise, stuffy nose, and runny nose. Scientists also point out that odor and taste loss seems less common among those who have recently tested positive for this latest strain.

