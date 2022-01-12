Health
More studies suggest a link between air pollution and COVID risk
news
New studies have been added to existing evidence linking air pollution with an increased risk of COVID-19 infection.
Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of COVID-19 infection, according to a new study published in Occupational medicine and environmental medicine..
This association is strongest for particulate matter, with an average annual increase of 1 µg / m3 associated with a 5% increase in infection rate, which is equivalent to an additional 294 cases / 100,000 cases per year.
Similar results were obtained by applying the seasonal average instead of the annual average. These findings were confirmed in another analysis that ruled out residents of long-term care facilities that were more than 10 times more at risk of infection and further adjusted for local socio-economic implications and use. Of public transport.
Associate Professor Vicki Kozirilos, Advise the Victorian Government on the effects of air pollution, Said newsGP The study highlights the “urgent need” of authorities to deal with air pollution in Australia, especially in areas exposed to pollution.
“It’s a good study because we excluded other confounding variables such as seasons,” she said.
Findings add to the overall weight of evidence from previous studies that air pollution increases the risk of respiratory infections.
“Air pollution due to particulate matter, especially small PM 2.5, inflammation Makes the lungs more sensitive to the harmful effects of respiratory infections such as COVID-19.
“The study also found that other pollutants (PM 10, NO2, NO, ozone) increase the risk of COVID infection, but not to the same extent.”
Previous studies have identified air pollution as a risk factor for COVID-19 infection, but the authors write that research design flaws and data collection by mid-2020 limited findings. ..
To alleviate these problems, researchers have been working on long-term exposure to air pollutants from the start of the pandemic to March 2021 for residents of Varese, Lombardy, Italy’s most affected region. And investigated the pattern of COVID-19 infection. Conditions for both cases and death.
The observed associations were even more pronounced among the elderly group, indicating that air pollutants had a strong impact on COVID-19 infection rates aged 55-64 and 65-74 years.
Associate Professor Kotsirilos said more research is needed to validate the findings, but much is already known about how air pollution increases. Acute lower respiratory tract infection, pneumonia When hospitalizationEven from exposure to low doses below national standards.
“Air pollution Known risk factors Due to many chronic illnesses such as heart and lung diseases, Increased risk of death, PM2.5 Increased health care Use due to lower respiratory tract infections, “she said.
“The study also found that air pollution was associated with an increased risk of medication for diabetes, hypertension, obstructive airway disease, and a history of stroke during the study period.”
Associate Professor Vicki Kotsirilos says there is an urgent need for authorities to deal with air pollution in Australia.
The European Union Environment Agency estimates that most of the 3.9 million Europeans living in areas where air pollution exceeds the limits of Europe live in northern Italy.
Researchers considered a variety of potential entanglement factors, but were unable to explain mobility, social interaction, humidity, body temperature, and certain underlying disorders such as psychiatric disorders and kidney disease. Since it was an observational study, it was not possible to clarify the causal relationship.
Nonetheless, the researchers wrote that the findings “deserve future generalization in different contexts.”
“Our findings provide the first solid empirical evidence of a hypothetical pathway linking long-term exposure to air pollution to the incidence of COVID-19,” they conclude.
“Government efforts to further reduce air pollution levels will help reduce the public health burden of COVID-19.”
Air pollution COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)
