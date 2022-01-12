Health
Omicrons can affect the intestines.Signs to watch out for
Are you suffering from feverless vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain? This can be caused by an Omicron variant infection, and experts say that if you have these abdominal complaints without respiratory symptoms or fever, you should be tested for Covid-19. I am.
New strains can affect the intestines apart from the upper respiratory tract, and abdominal symptoms are becoming more common in people infected with Omicron. Even individuals vaccinated against the virus are experiencing these new symptoms.
New symptoms of coronavirus include nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, loss of appetite, and diarrhea.
Dr. Manoi Goel, Dean of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Fortis Memorial Institute in Gurgaon, said: diarrhea. This may be due to Omicron infecting the intestinal mucosa, resulting in inflammation. “
He further said that double-vaccinated people also complained of abdominal problems, but these symptoms were not harmful and were less worrisome.
“Don’t forgo abdominal pain, nausea, and loss of appetite as normal flu. If you have symptoms, isolate yourself. Self-medication, including so-called safe Ayurveda treatment, without consulting a doctor. Avoid. Maintain adequate hydration and eat frequently. A small, healthy and light diet containing nuts. Avoid spicy foods and alcohol. Symptoms in mild cases can be a problem. It may not be, “says Dr. Goel. HT..
“If you have abdominal complaints without respiratory symptoms or fever, you should test Covid because it may be due to an Omicron infection,” he added.
Omicron seems to continue the trend set by Delta. This causes symptoms that closely resemble a common cold, especially in vaccinated people, and reduces common systemic symptoms such as nausea, muscle aches, diarrhea, and skin rashes.
How bad is Omicron?
This new variant is much more infectious than the previous variant, with a surge in cases throughout the UK and elsewhere. And while it’s not yet clear if we’ll face an overwhelming wave of hospitalization due to this illness, Omicron and Delta may feel like a cold to many of us, but they still die or are long-term. It is important to remember that it can cause symptoms, especially for those who are not vaccinated or who are immunocompromised, which disrupts their daily lives.
So far, the majority of cases in young people have been seen, but while the overall infection rate remains very high, cases in the elderly are now increasing. We are worried about the recent increase in positive cases over the age of 75, but we hope that high levels of vaccination in older and more vulnerable groups in the UK will lead to milder symptoms and fewer hospitalizations. .. The main problem with Omicron is the wave of absence of illness that it causes to key medical staff.
