Health
Ask KHN-Politifact: Is my cloth mask enough? 2022 edition
Highly contagious variants of Omicron dominate the United States, with a surge in covid-19 cases and overwhelming many hospital systems. In addition to encouraging Americans to be vaccinated and encouraged, public health officials recommend that people upgrade from their cloth masks to higher quality medical grade masks.
But what does this mean?
Recently Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee Hearing, Top public health authorities have displayed different types of masking. Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wore what looked like a surgical mask layered under a cloth mask, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, said KN95 Respiratory. I wore something that looked like.
Some local governments and other organizations offer their own policies.For example, Los Angeles County As of January 17, employer must provide N95 or KN95 mask To employees. In late December, the Mayo Clinic began requesting All visitors and patients wear surgical masks Instead of the cloth version.University of Arizona Banned cloth masks We asked everyone on campus to wear high quality masks.
Questions about the level of protection against covids provided by masks have been the subject of debate and debate since the early days of the pandemic as to whether it is a cloth, surgical, or high-end medical grade.I looked up the question last summer.. And as scientific changes and varieties emerge with higher transmission rates, so do opinions.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mask guidance After October, before the emergence of Omicron variants. The guidance does not recommend the use of N95 respirators, but only states that the mask should be at least two layers, fit snugly and contain a nose wire.
Experts we consulted said the current CDC guidance was not well advanced. They also agreed on another point. Wearing a cloth mask is better than not wearing a mask at all, but if you can upgrade, or if you can surgically stack cloth, now is the time.
Cloth masks may appear to be more complete than paper surgical mask options, but surgical masks and KN95 and N95 masks are infused with static charges that help filter the particles.
“From the perspective of how Covid is transmitted and what we know about Omicron, it is very important to wear a higher quality mask to stop the spread of Omicron.” I am saying. Dr. Megan Lanny, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health, Brown University.
A Large-scale real-world research Conducted in Bangladesh and announced in December, surgical masks have shown to be more effective in preventing Covid infections than cloth masks.
Therefore, one simple strategy to improve protection is to layer a surgical mask under the cloth. Surgical masks can be purchased online at a relatively low price and can be reused for about a week.
Lanny said he advises those who choose layers to have a high-quality mask, such as a surgical mask, closest to the face and a low-quality mask on the outside.
If you are really looking for resources Dr. Stephen RubyA professor specializing in infectious diseases at Stanford University and one of the authors of the Bangladesh Mask Study said that surgical masks can be cleaned and reused if financial issues arise. Approximately two years after the pandemic, such masks are cheap and abundant in the United States, and many retailers make them available for free when customers enter the business.
“During the investigation, we told participants that the surgical mask could be washed with detergent and water and reused,” says Luby. “The effects of static charges are lost to some extent, but they are still better than cloth masks.”
Still, experts claim that wearing either a KN95 or N95 respiratory system is the best protection against Omicron, as it is very effective in removing viral particles. The “95” in the name indicates a 95% filtration efficiency of the mask for particles of a particular size. N95 masks are regulated by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, KN95 is regulated by the Chinese government, and KF94 is regulated by the Korean government.
Americans were initially urged not to buy surgical masks or N95 masks early in the pandemic to ensure that healthcare professionals had sufficient supply. But now I can turn around enough.
Therefore, if you have the resources to upgrade to an N95, KN95, or KF94 mask, you should definitely upgrade. Dr. Lina Wen, Professor of Health Policy and Management at George Washington University. She said these models are more expensive and can be offensive, but worth the investment for the safety they offer.
“”[Omicron is] Because it is a much more contagious virus, it has a much lower margin of error when it comes to activities that could once be performed without infection, “Wen said. “Now everything is more dangerous and we need to increase protection in every way.”
Wen also states that while these masks are characterized for one-time use, the KN95 and N95 can be worn multiple times unless in the medical setting. She uses one of her KN95 at a time for over a week.
Another important caveat is that there are many counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks sold online, so consumers should be careful when ordering them and only get them from legitimate and trusted vendors. there is.
CDC keeps NIOSH approved list N95 respirator. Wire cutter When Strategist We publish both guides for purchasing approved KN95 and KF94 masks. Ranney also recommends browsing the website Project N95 Or engineer Aaron Collins “Mask Geek” YouTube Channel..
Also, keep in mind that the risk of infection depends not only on the mask you wear, but also on the masking methods of others in the room. If someone goes to a meeting or restaurant where they remove the mask or wear only a cloth mask, they are more likely to get infected. No matter how careful you are. This chart It shows a big difference.
If you’ve upgraded your mask and are still worried about Omicron, especially the serious Covid, the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and boosted. Dr. Neil Chaison, Associate Professor of Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.
“There was a lot of talk about vaccinated people getting Omicron,” Chaisson said. “But I work in the ICU and probably 95% of the patients we are currently treating have not been advised to get vaccinated.”
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news room that produces detailed journalism on health issues. KHN, along with policy analysis and polling, is one of three major operational programs: KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is a donated non-profit organization that provides the public with information on health issues.
Use our content
This story can be republished for free (detail).
Sources
2/ https://khn.org/news/article/ask-khn-politifact-cloth-mask-protection-against-omicron-covid-variant/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]