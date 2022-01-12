4 Things Every Woman Should Know About Cervical Cancer





Cervical cancer is cancer that begins in the cervix (uterus). But how widespread is cervical cancer in India? It is the second most common cancer in women after breast cancer. It accounts for 16.5% of all cancer cases in Indian women. Approximately 160 million women between the ages of 30 and 59 are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Approximately 1,23,907 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in India, killing 77,348 people. Cervical cancer is most often diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44, with an average age of 50 at diagnosis. It rarely occurs in women under the age of 20.Read again- What is the future of India’s healthcare system in 2022?Expert explanation; watch video What Causes Cervical Cancer? Cervical cancer is caused by a virus called human papillomavirus or HPV in 99.9% of cases. It takes a long time, about 15 to 20 years, for the virus to develop persistent cervical cancer. Unprotected sexual intercourse with multiple partners, smoking, poor hygiene, and infectious diseases such as HIV increase the risk. Read again- Description: New Covid-19 guidelines for RT-PCR testing.Watch the video How to reduce the risk of cervical cancer? The good news is that it can be completely prevented. The most important thing that helps prevent cervical cancer is early vaccination and regular screening tests. The HPV vaccine protects against certain types of HPV that cause cervical cancer. It can be given from 12 to 45 years old. However, the sooner a woman is vaccinated, the stronger the protection. After 15 years, 3 doses are recommended (0 doses, 2 months, 6 months). For children under the age of 15, we recommend two doses at 6-month intervals. This vaccine has proven to be safe. Read again- Common cold viruses may protect you from Covid-19: Research Second, the Papanicolaou smear is a screening test, which is performed every three years. This is a simple internal examination that visualizes the cervix and uses a small brush or a wooden spatula to gently scratch it. Then apply it to a glass slide so that the pathologist can report it. If normal, the smear can be repeated within 3 years. If there are precancerous changes, they can be dealt with according to their severity. If you have never been, schedule a Papanicolaou stain specimen. It can be 25 years old or between 3 and 65 years old after sexual debut. WHO recommends the Cervical Cancer Eradication Initiative in 2018. By 2030, 90% of girls in all countries must be fully vaccinated by the age of 15. 70% of women screening by age 35. In addition, 90% of women with precancerous cancer should be treated and 90% of women with invasive cancer should be managed. These 90-70-90 targets will help eliminate cervical cancer within the next century. What are the symptoms of cervical cancer? The good thing about cervical cancer is the presence of screening tests. However, symptoms of cervical cancer can occur later in the course of the disease. The symptoms that may be related are: Bleeding during menstruation

Bleeding after sexual intercourse

Postmenopausal bleeding

Vaginal discharge that is dirty with blood and / or has an odor

Pelvic pain and back pain In conclusion, for this month’s recognition of cervical cancer, consider HPV vaccination for you and your daughter and schedule a Papanicolaou smear as soon as possible. (Opinion by Dr. Arnam Laridal, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Fortis Rafam Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore)

