Britain could be the first country out of the pandemic, according to experts

London — According to one leading scientist, the UK is criticized by many for hesitating to introduce more restrictions on the Covid-19 in the face of a variant of Omicron, but the UK is a coronavirus. It could be one of the first countries to get out of the pandemic.

Professor David Hayman, lead public health official at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, on various reactions to Covid, especially the latest wave of cases caused by the ferocious Omicron variant. States: If it is not yet out of the pandemic and the disease is endemic, it is out of the pandemic. “

“Countries are now seeing herd immunity accumulating … and it does not seem to repel the virus and cause serious illness or death in countries with high herd immunity.”

Hayman spoke at an online seminar hosted by the think tank Chatham House on Monday, citing the latest figures from UK statistics on immunity. It is estimated that 95% of the UK population has antibodies to the infectionThrough either vaccination or natural infection. According to Hayman, the majority of people currently in the intensive care unit were unvaccinated.

The British government was criticized last month for refusing to introduce further restrictions on social mixing before Christmas due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa in late November. The United Kingdom was one of the first countries to be hit hard by highly infectious strains.

Omicron was called a “concern” by the World Health Organization due to the high number of mutations in the strain and its potential to weaken the Covid vaccine.